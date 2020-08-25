Quantcast
Trump has funneled $2.3 million worth of political contributions into his private companies: report

Published

1 min ago

on

President Donald Trump leaves the White House briefing room (screengrab)

According to a report from Forbes this Tuesday, President Trump is shifting money from his donors to his business by paying his private companies for rent, food, lodging and other expenses, according to a review of the latest Federal Election Commission filings.

“The most recent expenses look familiar,” Forbes reports. “The president accepted $38,000 in rent last month through Trump Tower Commercial LLC, the entity that owns his Fifth Avenue skyscraper. Since Trump took office, his campaign has paid that company $1.5 million, more than any other property in the Trump empire, according to an analysis of federal filings. The Republican National Committee also coordinated with the campaign to pay Trump Tower Commercial LLC an additional $225,000.”

According to Forbe’s report, the Trump Corporation has taken in $281,000 from the campaign since Trump became president.

Read the full report over at Forbes.


