Trump has had nearly 20 intelligence briefings about election threats — he’s done nothing: report

President Donald Trump is repeatedly getting briefings about the

FoxNews.com reported the story Sunday, outing the president for refusing to warn Americans that we are again under the attack from nefarious international actors attempting to stir up trouble in the American election.

According to the U.S. Intelligence Community, Trump, former Vice President Joe Biden, the political committees and Congress members have all been briefed on the classified information since the middle of May.

“An official from the Office of the Director of National Intelligence told Fox News that the director of the National Counterintelligence and Security Center, within ODNI, Bill Evanina, has been leading the election threat briefings,” said the report.

Officials said that the briefings were held by the National Counterintelligence and Security Center within ODNI, Bill Evanina, the FBI and Homeland Security were also present during the presentations.

“The steps we have taken thus far to inform the public and other stakeholders on election threats are unprecedented for the Intelligence Community,” a statement from Evanina’s office said. “We will continue to provide updates.”

Russia is already interfering in the 2020 election, trying to start conflicts online and perpetuating conspiracy theories throughout social media. The country was outed for their 2016 work to throw the election for Trump, according to special counsel Robert Mueller’s exhaustive report.

It isn’t expected that Trump will do anything to block election interference. Instead, he’s waged war against those delivering ballots to Americans.