‘Trump has lost our votes’: Georgia evangelicals deliver scathing denunciation of ‘cruel’ president
Two evangelical Christians from Georgia who backed President Donald Trump in 2016 now say that he has lost their support — although they so far are not committed to backing Democratic rival Joe Biden.
In an editorial published in The Hill, Georgia voters Ryan and Katharine Hurlburt have written a scathing denunciation of the president, whom they say has gone against their Christian values with his harsh treatment of migrants.
“His immigration policies have proven harmful and cruel, undercutting his stated commitments to life and religious freedom,” they write. “For instance, while we cherish unborn lives, we equally value the lives of thousands of children who were separated from their mothers or fathers by the administration’s ‘zero tolerance’ policy at the Mexican border in 2018.”
The Hurlburts also slam the president for undermining efforts to fight human trafficking and for leaving Syrian Christians to face persecution by denying them asylum.
“With these policies, President Trump has lost our votes,” they write. “That does not necessarily mean we will vote for Joe Biden, but our consciences will not allow us to vote for Trump again.”
2020 Election
2020 Election
There are 1.3 million active duty servicemembers – and a lot more plan on voting for Biden than Trump
Members of the U.S. Military historically have been a reliable Republican voting bloc. But not this year.
A new poll finds the President of the United States, Donald Trump, is not only underwater in favorability with military service members, but many more are voting for former Vice President Joe Biden than for their Commander-in-Chief.
Half of those surveyed (49.9%) in a Military Times poll view Trump unfavorably, including a whopping 42% who view him very unfavorably. Less than four in 10 (37.8%) view him favorably.
2020 Election
‘Peaceful means quiet’: Sheriff campaigning for Trump says social justice protests are ‘ruining America’
While campaigning for President Donald Trump on Monday, a Pennsylvania sheriff argued that protests against police violence are "ruining America."
Butler County Sheriff Michael Slupe made the remarks on behalf of the Trump campaign during a conference call with reporters.
"Let's be clear, the people that are protesting now are not Trump supporters -- they are Joe Biden supporters," Slupe said, according to CNN correspondent D.J. Judd. "They are ruining America... they are not peaceful demonstrators... peaceful means quiet."
Slupe also asserted that all of the people protesting are "criminals."