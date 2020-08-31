‘Trump has lost our votes’: Georgia evangelicals deliver scathing denunciation of ‘cruel’ president

Two evangelical Christians from Georgia who backed President Donald Trump in 2016 now say that he has lost their support — although they so far are not committed to backing Democratic rival Joe Biden.

In an editorial published in The Hill, Georgia voters Ryan and Katharine Hurlburt have written a scathing denunciation of the president, whom they say has gone against their Christian values with his harsh treatment of migrants.

“His immigration policies have proven harmful and cruel, undercutting his stated commitments to life and religious freedom,” they write. “For instance, while we cherish unborn lives, we equally value the lives of thousands of children who were separated from their mothers or fathers by the administration’s ‘zero tolerance’ policy at the Mexican border in 2018.”

The Hurlburts also slam the president for undermining efforts to fight human trafficking and for leaving Syrian Christians to face persecution by denying them asylum.

“With these policies, President Trump has lost our votes,” they write. “That does not necessarily mean we will vote for Joe Biden, but our consciences will not allow us to vote for Trump again.”

