Quantcast
Connect with us

Trump has until the close of business Friday to prove ‘vote-by-mail fraud’ in Pennsylvania: Federal judge

Published

1 min ago

on

CNN’s Jim Sciutto reported Thursday that President Donald Trump, his campaign and the Republican Party was given 24 hours to prove that there is vote-by-mail fraud in Pennsylvania.

ADVERTISEMENT

“The Court finds that instances of voter fraud are relevant to the claims and defenses in this case,” Federal District Judge J. Nicholas Ranjan said in an opinion. He told Republicans they would have to provide evidence of the fraud to the Democratic Party and the Sierra Club, groups part of the lawsuit.

Democrats asked for information and documents that show the moves Republicans made to study fraud as it pertains to ballot drop-boxes and collections along with mail-in-ballots during the primary election, but the Trump campaign and the GOP refused. Now the court is forcing them to do it or acknowledge they have no evidence.

Pennsylvania Democrats claimed in a letter to the court that the lawsuit is an effort to perpetuate myths about voter fraud for mail-in-ballots in a state that has become a battleground for November. Former Vice President Joe Biden, who has long been known as the “informal third Senator” of the state. He’s currently leading Trump by four points in Pennsylvania polls.

The Trump campaign “should not be permitted to raise such spectacular fraud related claims, particular in this national climate,” lawyers for the Democrats said in the letter.

ADVERTISEMENT

“The case is one of the boldest attempts by the Trump campaign in court to curtail mail-in voting in the 2020 election,” reported CNN. “The Trump campaign had claimed mail-in voting could prompt questions about the accuracy of election results ‘and ultimately chaos,’ according to the court record.”

Read the full report by CNN.com.


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading
Do you trust the U.S
government to handle a
2nd wave of coronavirus ?
VOTE NOW

Breaking Banner

The Lincoln Project seeks to peel wavering GOP voters away from Trump with $1 million ad blitz

Published

10 mins ago

on

August 13, 2020

By

The anti-Trump PAC led by conservatives, The Lincoln Project, is gearing up to launch a million dollar digital ad campaign this Thursday, Yahoo News reports.

“We’ve ... been doing this with a purpose,” said Mike Madrid, a veteran GOP political operative who oversees LP’s political operations. “These ads have been running in limited runs as we check the analytics to see how the response is. And now, in the last 80, 90 days, it's all about execution. So we’re now putting the money and the firepower behind it in eight key States where we think it will make a difference by moving Republican votes.”

Continue Reading

2020 Election

Republicans embrace a new type of insanity as rabid right-wing Christians fade away

Published

20 mins ago

on

August 13, 2020

By

Remember the "Left Behind" series, about how the Rapture would whisk away all devout right-wing Christians before Jesus Christ unleashed the apocalypse on the unbelievers? Purity rings? Jesus Camp? Breathless stories about "girls gone mild," giving up sex and tank tops for the Lord? A federal health official who believed that women who had premarital sex couldn't feel love? Jerry Falwell Sr. and Pat Robertson blaming 9/11 on the "pagans and the abortionists and the feminists and the gays and the lesbians who are actively trying to make that an alternative lifestyle, the ACLU, People for the American Way"?

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

Election law expert walks through how Kanye West is probably breaking the law on his campaign

Published

32 mins ago

on

August 13, 2020

By

Election law expert Richard Hasen addressed comments from legal scholars about Kanye West and Jared Kushner coordinating during the 2020 campaign for the presidency.

Wednesday the New York Times reported that West had met with Kushner in Colorado last week. Meanwhile, Trump allies and at least one Trump lawyer helped gather signatures at the last minute in an attempt to get West on the ballot in key swing states and places where Republican senators are desperately trying to hold onto their seats. Not only that, West is speaking "almost daily" to Kushner, who is working as a kind of informal campaign chair.

Continue Reading
 
 
Skip to toolbar Log Out