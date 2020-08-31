Quantcast
Trump health officials blowing $250 million to spin Americans on the COVID-19 pandemic

Published

6 mins ago

on

On Monday, Politico reported that officials at the Department of Health and Human Services are proposing a $250 million contract to reduce Americans’ “despair” over the coronavirus pandemic.

“As the presidential election fast approaches, the Department of Health and Human Services is bidding out a more than $250 million contract to a communications firm as it seeks to ‘defeat despair and inspire hope’ about the coronavirus pandemic, according to an internal HHS document obtained by POLITICO,” reported Daniel Lippman.

The contract will reportedly also direct resources towards “sharing best practices for businesses to operate in the new normal and instill confidence to return to work and restart the economy,” as well as inform the public about therapeutic and vaccine information and the phases of reopening businesses.

“The contract comes as the administration’s health agencies face growing questions about their independence in recent weeks,” said the report. “The head of the Food and Drug Administration, Stephen Hahn, admitted that he overstated the benefits of convalescent plasma at a news conference last week with President Donald Trump, and health officials have flip-flopped on key warnings about the virus, including the value of masks to protect Americans.”

Trump has drawn controversy for his repeated efforts to downplay the threat of the virus and push states to let businesses reopen more quickly than experts have called for.


