Quantcast
Connect with us

Trump Hotel nearly doubled prices as president started discussing accepting nomination in DC: report

Published

2 hours ago

on

On Thursday, The Daily Beast reported that the Trump International Hotel in Washington, D.C. dramatically raised its prices for the three nights of the Republican convention, following reports that President Donald Trump is considering giving his acceptance speech from the White House.

“As President Donald Trump hints that he plans to deliver his nomination speech from the White House on Aug. 27, the hotel bearing his name down the street is making a power play of its own: spiking its room rates by more than 60 percent for those convention dates,” reported William Bredderman. “Listings for rooms at the Trump International Hotel in D.C., via Hotels.com, show rooms for one adult on the night of the address starting at $795 and running as high as $2,070.”

ADVERTISEMENT

By contrast, in the three nights before Trump’s speech, the nightly rates start at $695, and other nights outside of the convention days, the nightly rates start at $495.

This is not the first time the Trump Hotel has been caught raising prices to coincide with Republican events. In 2019, during a 2-day GOP retreat in Washington, the hotel nearly tripled its prices.

The proposed White House acceptance speech, following multiple attempts to site in-person events in cities threatened by COVID-19, is already controversial because it would use federal property in the commission of a partisan event.

You can read more here (requires subscription).


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading
Do you trust the U.S
government to handle a
2nd wave of coronavirus ?
VOTE NOW

Breaking Banner

‘Kids are getting this disease’: Fox News host cuts off Kellyanne Conway over Trump ‘misinformation’

Published

9 mins ago

on

August 6, 2020

By

Fox News host Sandra Smith interrupted White House adviser Kellyanne Conway on Thursday while attempting to get answers about President Donald Trump's "misinformation" about the risk of COVID-19 in children.

Smith spoke to Conway following a decision by Facebook and Twitter to take down Trump's postings because of misinformation that claimed children are virtually "immune" from COVID-19.

The Fox News host noted that the Centers for Disease Control has determined that 7.4% of coronavirus cases are people under the age of 18.

"Kids are getting this disease," Smith pointed out.

Continue Reading

2020 Election

The 1976 election — and why we can’t predict VP selections in advance

Published

12 mins ago

on

August 6, 2020

By

There’s a reason why vice presidential picks are impossible to predict: Even the presidential candidate who makes the decision rarely knows the choice in advance, because the final selection usually depends on an eleventh-hour turn of events that no one can fully anticipate. This was the case in the 1976 election, a rare moment when not two, but three, major-party candidates selected running mates. And in each of the three cases, the choices were eleventh-hour selections that pundits did not expect.

The vice presidential selection process held more importance than usual in 1976, because when the primaries ended in early June, neither the Republican incumbent Gerald Ford nor the Democratic frontrunner Jimmy Carter had enough delegates to secure his party’s nomination. Though Ford held a slight lead over his challenger, California governor Ronald Reagan, a grueling neck-and-neck primary race had left neither the conservative insurgent Reagan nor the centrist Ford with enough delegates to claim the nomination outright. Carter had a much more formidable lead over his primary opponents than Ford did, but a divided Democratic Party – with delegates split between multiple liberal candidates who still refused to concede after the last primary – meant that it was still theoretically possible for the party liberals to deprive the centrist Carter of the nomination if they could agree on a single alternative candidate. Fortunately for Carter, they did not, but the divisions in their parties meant that for both Carter and Ford, picking a running mate was about more than personal preference or general election considerations; it was also about uniting a fractured party in order to win over some wavering convention delegates and appease disgruntled party activists who had supported another candidate in the primaries.

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

Trump has promised to stop evictions — but the GOP has a horrifying incentive to restart them

Published

17 mins ago

on

August 6, 2020

By

Like the seasoned reality TV star that he is, President Trump is again creating a spectacle that distracts the masses from the nearly unbearable triple threats posed by a deadly pandemic, a downward-spiraling economy and emboldened agents of the state terrorizing the nation. Every single day, Trump claims he's done something he hasn't and will do something he cannot. Every few weeks he signs a nonsensical or illegal executive order so he can have a ceremony and pretend he's governing. Meanwhile, 156,000 Americans have died dead while he claims things are getting better every day. Republican recalcitrance — despite what the Trump administration claims — stands to materially harm millions, with the aim of benefiting the party electorally.

Continue Reading
 
 
You need honest news coverage. Help us deliver it. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1. Go ad-free.
LEARN MORE
close-image