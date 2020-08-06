Trump Hotel nearly doubled prices as president started discussing accepting nomination in DC: report

On Thursday, The Daily Beast reported that the Trump International Hotel in Washington, D.C. dramatically raised its prices for the three nights of the Republican convention, following reports that President Donald Trump is considering giving his acceptance speech from the White House.

“As President Donald Trump hints that he plans to deliver his nomination speech from the White House on Aug. 27, the hotel bearing his name down the street is making a power play of its own: spiking its room rates by more than 60 percent for those convention dates,” reported William Bredderman. “Listings for rooms at the Trump International Hotel in D.C., via Hotels.com, show rooms for one adult on the night of the address starting at $795 and running as high as $2,070.”

ADVERTISEMENT

By contrast, in the three nights before Trump’s speech, the nightly rates start at $695, and other nights outside of the convention days, the nightly rates start at $495.

This is not the first time the Trump Hotel has been caught raising prices to coincide with Republican events. In 2019, during a 2-day GOP retreat in Washington, the hotel nearly tripled its prices.

The proposed White House acceptance speech, following multiple attempts to site in-person events in cities threatened by COVID-19, is already controversial because it would use federal property in the commission of a partisan event.

You can read more here (requires subscription).