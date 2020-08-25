Trump impeachment lawyer panned for RNC speech: She’s ‘straight up spreading Kremlin propaganda’

On Tuesday evening, former Florida Attorney General Pam Bondi took the stage to defend President Donald Trump. She spent most of her speech blasting Biden and trying to paint his son Hunter as shady and benefiting off of his father’s political position.

Bondi’s speech drew immediate scorn, given that she was speaking just before the president’s own children — who have repeatedly benefited from the administration — were to take the stage, and given that she shut down an investigation into Trump’s fraudulent university after a political group supporting her received a donation from the president’s foundation.

This is Pam Bondi giving lecture on ethics pic.twitter.com/DgSBhSIAEY — Daniel Uhlfelder (@DWUhlfelderLaw) August 26, 2020

Just a reminder that former Florida AG Pam Bondi – who is speaking at the GOP convention on Tuesday – accepted an illegal $25,000 contribution from the Trump Foundation while her office was reportedly investigating Trump University and then chose not to pursue the case. — Andrew Weinstein (@Weinsteinlaw) August 23, 2020

Reminder: when Pam Bondi was Attorney General of Florida, she took a bribe from Donald Trump and let him off the hook in the Trump University scandal. — Palmer Report (@PalmerReport) August 26, 2020

The Trump Foundation broke the law by giving an illegal $25,000 contribution to a political group supporting Pam Bondi. — Tommy Vietor (@TVietor08) August 26, 2020

Pam Bondi knows what corruption looks like, because she's taken a bribe from Donald Trump. — Rick Wilson (@TheRickWilson) August 26, 2020

Corrupt attorney Pam Bondi is now on stage straight up spreading Kremlin propaganda to the nation — Seth Abramson (@SethAbramson) August 26, 2020

You have to almost admire the sheer ballsiness of having Pam Bondi set the stage for appearances by Trump children. — Tom Nichols (@RadioFreeTom) August 26, 2020

So Pam Bondi rails against nepotism… and the *very next speaker* is Tiffany Trump. — Brian Tyler Cohen (@briantylercohen) August 26, 2020

-Speech by Pam Bondi, about the evils of nepotism, FOLLOWED BY -Speech by Tiffany Trump. — James Fallows (@JamesFallows) August 26, 2020

Pam Bondi, who played a role on the president's impeachment defense team, just accused Hunter Biden of a series of allegations about Hunter Biden regarding Ukraine that have never been proven. She didn't mention that Trump was impeached for asking Ukraine to look into Bidens. — Yamiche Alcindor (@Yamiche) August 26, 2020

While Pam Bondi, the ethically challenged and corrupt former Florida Attorney General is lying about the Biden Family and repeating the talking points of Russian Intelligence Services it’s important to remember the Trumps are barred from runnning a charity because they are crooks — Steve Schmidt (@SteveSchmidtSES) August 26, 2020

Pam Bondi talking about Biden nepotism ahead of an exciting lineup of speakers who are totally there for their own talents! pic.twitter.com/3MKRjZS190 — Charlotte Alter (@CharlotteAlter) August 26, 2020

Never in history has a President used the White House more to enrich themselves than the Trump. Big surprise, Pam Bondi just spent 10 minutes accusing the Bidens of exactly what the Trumps have done. Projection? Irony? Blech? — Bryan Behar (@bryanbehar) August 26, 2020

With a straight face, Pam Bondi delivered a speech about the dangers of nepotism at the RNC. Here’s what directly followed a speech about the dangers of nepotism. pic.twitter.com/FDwvlbCP7R — Mike Beauvais (@MikeBeauvais) August 26, 2020

Pam Bondi rails against nepotism, then they run a video defending the hiring of people like Sarah Huckabee Sanders and Ronna McDaniel, and after that, Tiffany Trump speaks. — Markos Moulitsas (@markos) August 26, 2020

Pam Bondi at the RNC saying the president is against nepotism and using politics for financial gain broke my brain — Craig Bro Dude (@CraigSJ) August 26, 2020

Congratulations Tiffany Trump on being the only adult Trump child to not be penalized for charity fraud. Oh, and for the speaking gig at #RNC2020 right after Pam Bondi railed against nepotism. That too. — John Fugelsang (@JohnFugelsang) August 26, 2020