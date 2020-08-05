Quantcast
Connect with us

Trump indicates he cares about money for the first time — saying a GOP convention at the White House is ‘cheaper’

Published

1 min ago

on

President Donald Trump hasn’t cared about how much things cost in the past, but suddenly he decided he cares about the hefty dollars he has cost the American taxpayer with security for his adult children who work for him and for his many vacations.

During his press briefing Wednesday, Trump said that hosting his GOP convention speech at the White House would be less expensive and that if he was supposed to travel somewhere it would ultimately cost taxpayers a lot of money.

ADVERTISEMENT

Trump has an international hotel in Washington, D.C., just steps from the White House, so it’s unclear why that location is not sufficient for his announcement.

Trump then went on to question Sen. John Thune (R-SD) who told CNN Wednesday that it’s probably illegal.

“There is no Hatch Act” Trump claimed, dismissing that he can’t use the White House for a political rally.

ADVERTISEMENT


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading
Do you trust the U.S
government to handle a
2nd wave of coronavirus ?
VOTE NOW

Breaking Banner

Trump: ‘I’m doing the country a big favor’ with my conspiracy theories about voter fraud

Published

12 mins ago

on

August 5, 2020

By

At Wednesday's White House briefing on coronavirus, President Donald Trump was once again asked about his conspiracy theories about mail-in ballot fraud, in light of his move to sue the state of Nevada to stop an expansion of the practice.

When confronted with his previous lie that Nevada isn't checking signatures, Trump doubled down, saying it would be "physically impossible" to verify the ballots. He then repeated, for the third day in a row, his complaints about the New York primary process — and when a reporter pointed out to him that the delays in ballot reporting isn't evidence of fraud, he replied, "well, you're reading a different newspaper than me." He added that "I'm doing the country a big favor" by talking about these issues.

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Facebook removes first Trump post as a lie

Published

15 mins ago

on

August 5, 2020

By

Facebook has been criticized by users for refusing to check President Donald Trump's false information, incorrect ads, and array of posts on the social media site, but it wasn't until Wednesday that they finally removed a post for his lying.

"This video includes false claims that a group of people is immune from COVID-19 which is a violation of our policies around harmful COVID misinformation," Andy Stone, a Facebook policy spokesperson told NBC News.

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

CIA ignores request to brief GOP senators trying to dig up dirt on Joe Biden’s son: report

Published

60 mins ago

on

August 5, 2020

By

On Wednesday, Politico reported that the Central Intelligence Agency is ignoring a request to brief the Republican senators mounting an investigation into Hunter Biden's business dealings in Ukraine.

"The spy agency’s resistance comes amid intelligence officials’ deep skepticism of the probe, which is being led by Sen. Ron Johnson (R-Wis.) and focuses on Hunter Biden’s role on the board of the Ukrainian energy company Burisma," reported Andrew Desiderio and Natasha Bertrand. "Democrats argue the investigation is based on Russian disinformation aimed at tipping the outcome of the election toward President Donald Trump — a charge that Johnson rejects."

Continue Reading
 
 