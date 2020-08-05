Trump indicates he cares about money for the first time — saying a GOP convention at the White House is ‘cheaper’

President Donald Trump hasn’t cared about how much things cost in the past, but suddenly he decided he cares about the hefty dollars he has cost the American taxpayer with security for his adult children who work for him and for his many vacations.

During his press briefing Wednesday, Trump said that hosting his GOP convention speech at the White House would be less expensive and that if he was supposed to travel somewhere it would ultimately cost taxpayers a lot of money.

ADVERTISEMENT

Trump has an international hotel in Washington, D.C., just steps from the White House, so it’s unclear why that location is not sufficient for his announcement.

Trump then went on to question Sen. John Thune (R-SD) who told CNN Wednesday that it’s probably illegal.

“There is no Hatch Act” Trump claimed, dismissing that he can’t use the White House for a political rally.

"There is no Hatch Act" — Trump dismisses legal concerns about him turning the White House into a political prop for his RNC speech pic.twitter.com/gm9d0MAFeB — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) August 5, 2020