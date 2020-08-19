Quantcast
Connect with us

Trump is a ‘textbook example of a shame-driven personality’: Mental health expert

Published

1 min ago

on

donald trump no collusion
Donald Trump crosses arms when asked about Robert Mueller investigation (Photo: Screen capture)

Dr. James Gilligan spoke with Bill Press in part three of Press’ series on the dangers of President Donald Trump. Dr. Gilligan, who served on the faculty of Harvard Medical School, has become an expert after working with some of the most frightening people in our culture.

“I’ve spent 50 years working with most dangerous people our society produces,” said Dr. Gilligan. “Murderers, multiple murderers, serial murderers, serial rapists, you name it. What I discovered in all of them is that they’re enormously all hypersensitive to feelings of shame and humiliation. When I ask them why they killed somebody they say, ‘Because they disrespected me’ or ‘He laughed at me.’ Trump would be a textbook example of what I call a shame-driven personality. I could put him in a textbook!”

ADVERTISEMENT

He recalled the speech Trump gave to governors saying that they’d look like “a bunch of jerks unless they stopped being too careful with the people protesting.” Trump also attacked Minnesota, saying that they all look like “fools.” These are examples of what Trump finds to be the biggest afront to anyone and something he personally can’t handle. The reality is that Trump is fearful that he will become a “laughing stock” or a “fool.”

“Because he’s hyper-sensitive to those themes, he hands them off to other people,” said Dr. Gilligan. “The way the people who feel inferior or inadequate deal with that, in my experience, is by trying to put it onto other people. Trump specializes in thinking up insulting nicknames to ridicule anybody who criticizes him. This is his way of making sure they won’t ridicule him. He’s sometimes misunderstood as being shameless. In fact, there’s never been a more shame-dominated president in our history.”

He noted that the reason Trump is generally seen as “shameless” is because he’s not ashamed of things that most normal people would be mortified of. That’s similar to what the criminals Gilligan has researched also tend to do.

The infamous moment when former President Barack Obama mocked Trump for his conspiracy theory about his birth certificate, some have speculated, was a guiding moment for Trump, who was publicly humiliated in a way he couldn’t handle.

“That evening of public abasement, rather than sending Mr. Trump away, accelerated his ferocious efforts to gain stature in the political world,” wrote the New York Times.

ADVERTISEMENT

Listen to the full podcast here for Apple and here for Windows.


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading
Has the United States
failed in its response
to the Covid-19 pandemic?
VOTE NOW

Breaking Banner

Bill Barr ordered DOJ officials to meet with Fox News conspiracy theorist about Ukraine: report

Published

8 mins ago

on

August 19, 2020

By

On Wednesday, the liberal watchdog group American Oversight Committee reported that new documents obtained from a Freedom of Information Act request indicate Attorney General William Barr requested that a high-ranking official at the Justice Department meet with Joseph DiGenova, a Rudy Giuliani ally, regarding Ukraine.

NEW: We obtained additional documents in response to our FOIA for Justice Department communications with or about Rudy Giuliani or his efforts regarding Ukraine. https://t.co/cLiCdpLBws pic.twitter.com/WzlZjuNrdz

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Trump ridiculed for new ‘bonkers’ attack on Obama ahead of the former president’s DNC speech

Published

41 mins ago

on

August 19, 2020

By

At President Donald Trump's latest press briefing, he devoted time to attacking former President Barack Obama, saying "I see the horror that he's left us — the stupidity of the transactions he made."

The president drew anger and mockery on social media for his efforts to tear down Obama, who will be speaking at the Democratic National Convention this evening.

Trump is now rambling on about how he had to run because Obama did such a bad job and how much he liked his old life and how much this is all Obama’s fault and then he realizes he is deep in the crazy and says thank you and shambles off

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

WATCH: Trump gives a horrifying answer when pressed on support from unhinged conspiracy cult

Published

1 hour ago

on

August 19, 2020

By

When President Donald Trump sees an inferno, his instinct is to pour gasoline on it.

Though his performances in the White House briefing room have already stretched the country’s capacity to be shocked, the president gave an exceptionally reckless and dangerous answer to a reporter on Wednesday when asked about QAnon.

The conspiracy theory behind the QAnon movement holds that Trump is secretly working to dismantle a satanic child trafficking ring at the upper echelons of society. It is completely out of touch reality, and the FBI has cited it in a bulletin warning of dangerous conspiracy theories that pose domestic extremist threats. It warned:

Continue Reading
 
 