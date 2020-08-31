Trump is going to Kenosha to ‘change the subject’ — even if it encourages violence: Obama strategist

On CNN Monday, former Obama campaign strategist David Axelrod tore into President Donald Trump’s upcoming trip to Kenosha, Wisconsin — even though local officials don’t want him there.

“This press briefing was ostensibly scheduled around the issue of COVID,” said Axelrod. “He spent two minutes on COVID, which has killed 183,000 people in this country, and then ripped into a tirade about Joe Biden and the ‘left-wing mobs’ and Biden being a tool of the left-wing mobs.”

“I think it really reflects his strategy in this campaign,” said Axelrod. “He’s in a bad position because he’s widely perceived as having mishandled this virus, which is an epic tragedy for this country. The economy is in a hole. He wanted to run on it. It’s in a hole right now. He has to change the subject, and this is how he has chosen to change the subject … we did not hear one word today from the president condemning his supporters. He portrayed them as wholesome people expressing themselves. There was a caravan a mile long that went into the city of Portland with the intent purpose of creating trouble, and trouble came. Kyle Rittenhouse went to Kenosha with a semiautomatic weapon. What did people think was going to happen?”

“So the president of the United States is, in fact, fomenting problems here, which is why the mayor, the governor and the police chief of Kenosha asked him not to come tomorrow,” added Axelrod. “But he sees this as an event in his political project here, so he’s going to come.”

