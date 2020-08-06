‘Trump is scared’ and ‘literally does not appear to understand’ what is going on around him: White House reporter

Writing in The Bulwark this Thursday, Playboy Magazine White House correspondent Brian Karem says that President Trump is losing the “strength and vigor” that carried him to an election win in 2016, especially in the wake of recently being “eviscerated” by Chris Wallace of Fox News and Jonathan Swan of Axios.
The interviews “not only exposed how unprepared Trump is for the long-interview format, but how unfamiliar and unrelatable he remains to facts,” Karem writes. “He literally does not appear to understand them.”
There was a time when a blusterous Trump would pick fights with reporters, but now he can “barely muster the get-up-and-go to turn the page on the briefing notes that he pretty obviously hasn’t looked at before lumbering to the podium,” Karem writes.
What happened? According to Karem, Trump is scared.
“He’s losing. He knows it. And in his mortal terror, the only place where he can still muster bravado is Twitter.”
Read the full op-ed over at The Bulwark.
Enjoy good journalism?
… then let us make a small request. The COVID crisis has cut advertising rates in half, and we need your help. Like you, we here at Raw Story believe in the power of progressive journalism. Raw Story readers power David Cay Johnston’s DCReport, which we've expanded to keep watch in Washington. We’ve exposed billionaire tax evasion and uncovered White House efforts to poison our water. We’ve revealed financial scams that prey on veterans, and legal efforts to harm workers exploited by abusive bosses. And unlike other news outlets, we’ve decided to make our original content free. But we need your support to do what we do.
Raw Story is independent. Unhinged from corporate overlords, we fight to ensure no one is forgotten.
We need your support in this difficult time. Every reader contribution, whatever the amount, makes a tremendous difference. Invest with us. Make a one-time contribution to Raw Story Investigates, or click here to become a subscriber. Thank you. Click to donate by check.
Value Raw Story?
… then let us make a small request. The COVID crisis has cut advertising rates in half, and we need your help. Like you, we believe in the power of progressive journalism — and we’re investing in investigative reporting as other publications give it the ax. Raw Story readers power David Cay Johnston’s DCReport, which we've expanded to keep watch in Washington. We’ve exposed billionaire tax evasion and uncovered White House efforts to poison our water. We’ve revealed financial scams that prey on veterans, and efforts to harm workers exploited by abusive bosses. We need your support to do what we do.
Raw Story is independent. You won’t find mainstream media bias here. Every reader contribution, whatever the amount, makes a tremendous difference. Invest with us in the future. Make a one-time contribution to Raw Story Investigates, or click here to become a subscriber. Thank you.
Report typos and corrections to: [email protected]
.