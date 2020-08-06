‘Trump is scared’ and ‘literally does not appear to understand’ what is going on around him: White House reporter

Writing in The Bulwark this Thursday, Playboy Magazine White House correspondent Brian Karem says that President Trump is losing the “strength and vigor” that carried him to an election win in 2016, especially in the wake of recently being “eviscerated” by Chris Wallace of Fox News and Jonathan Swan of Axios.

The interviews “not only exposed how unprepared Trump is for the long-interview format, but how unfamiliar and unrelatable he remains to facts,” Karem writes. “He literally does not appear to understand them.”

There was a time when a blusterous Trump would pick fights with reporters, but now he can “barely muster the get-up-and-go to turn the page on the briefing notes that he pretty obviously hasn’t looked at before lumbering to the podium,” Karem writes.

What happened? According to Karem, Trump is scared.

“He’s losing. He knows it. And in his mortal terror, the only place where he can still muster bravado is Twitter.”

