Trump is trying to stay in power so he can stay out of jail: Congresswoman Karen Bass

During an appearance on CNN this Tuesday, Rep. Karen Bass (D-CA) told host Anderson Cooper that President Trump started disseminating misinformation about election fraud “the moment it became clear to him that he did not win the popular vote.”
“And ever since then, he’s been looking for mysterious voters, mysterious cheats — and you know in the last election, a major case of voter fraud was with Republicans in North Carolina.”
ADVERTISEMENT
Bass says the thing she has a problem with most about Trump’s rhetoric are his attempts to “sow the seeds of dissension that if and when he loses, that it means the election is rigged.”
“That really sets the stage for a lot of chaos, and could set the stage for civil unrest and violence, and it’s just shameful that he would be that desperate that he would resort to tactics like this,” she said.
According to Bass, Trump is running for reelection because he’s trying to “run out the statute of limitations on so many of the laws that he broke.”
Watch the full segment in the video below:
ADVERTISEMENT
Enjoy good journalism?
… then let us make a small request. The COVID crisis has cut advertising rates in half, and we need your help. Like you, we here at Raw Story believe in the power of progressive journalism. Raw Story readers power David Cay Johnston’s DCReport, which we've expanded to keep watch in Washington. We’ve exposed billionaire tax evasion and uncovered White House efforts to poison our water. We’ve revealed financial scams that prey on veterans, and legal efforts to harm workers exploited by abusive bosses. And unlike other news outlets, we’ve decided to make our original content free. But we need your support to do what we do.
Raw Story is independent. Unhinged from corporate overlords, we fight to ensure no one is forgotten.
… then let us make a small request. The COVID crisis has cut advertising rates in half, and we need your help. Like you, we believe in the power of progressive journalism — and we’re investing in investigative reporting as other publications give it the ax. Raw Story readers power David Cay Johnston’s DCReport, which we've expanded to keep watch in Washington. We’ve exposed billionaire tax evasion and uncovered White House efforts to poison our water. We’ve revealed financial scams that prey on veterans, and efforts to harm workers exploited by abusive bosses. We need your support to do what we do.
During an appearance on CNN this Tuesday, Rep. Karen Bass (D-CA) told host Anderson Cooper that President Trump started disseminating misinformation about election fraud "the moment it became clear to him that he did not win the popular vote."
"And ever since then, he's been looking for mysterious voters, mysterious cheats -- and you know in the last election, a major case of voter fraud was with Republicans in North Carolina."
Bass says the thing she has a problem with most about Trump's rhetoric are his attempts to "sow the seeds of dissension that if and when he loses, that it means the election is rigged."
There is nothing in today’s balance of power between America’s two political parties that would predict a dark future for the Republican Party. The GOP holds the presidency and has a majority in the Senate. The Party also looks healthy through the lens of the past four decades. A year after the Watergate scandal forced President Richard Nixon to resign, political scientist Everett Carll Ladd described America’s two-party system as a party-and-a-half system. The 1974 midterm election had been a blowout. The Democrats had picked up 49 House and four Senate seats. In the 1976 election, Democrats won the presidency, a two-thirds majority in the House, and a filibuster-proof three-fifths majority in the Senate. It didn’t last. Since 1980, the GOP has held the presidency for more years than the Democratic Party and controlled Congress for nearly as many years.
Republican Voters Against Trump has been among the groups to show the astounding number of conservatives unwilling to reelect the far-right president. Most recently they uploaded an endorsement video from a former Homeland Security chief of staff under President Donald Trump's administration that voiced his support of former Vice President Joe Biden.
But according to strategist Mike Murphy, just because Trump has a presidential campaign doesn't mean he knows that he has any kind of real strategy behind him.
"We're kind of are trained to expect very sophisticated campaigns," said Murphy, a veteran of the '88 and '92 Bush and 2000 McCain campaigns. "Here's a guy at the top doing angry tweets. There's a staff mostly of second tier, third tier people, who, you know they can't control him so they're trying to turn on the machinery. So, that's why it's all tactics. The tactic this week is let's throw out wild video ads to get in the news cycle while the Democrats hammer us at the convention."