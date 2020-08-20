Trump just lost another effort to try and block Manhattan DA from from getting his financial documents

President Donald Trump has lost another case against Manhattan District Attorney Cy Vance, who is seeking the president’s financial documents as part of a grand jury case looking into possible bank and tax fraud.

Trump has lost his case against Cy Vance in federal district court, trying to block the subpoena. More details to come. — Neal Katyal (@neal_katyal) August 20, 2020

Trump had fought the subpoenas in court but the judge threw out his complaint Thursday morning, meaning that the case can move forward and that Trump must turn over the financial documents requested.

Last month, the U.S. Supreme Court ruled that Trump is not immune from criminal prosecution and that he must comply with subpoenas. Vance had sought records from the accounting firm that Trump uses as well as Deutsche Bank, which has loaned Trump millions over the years.

Former acting Solicitor General Neal Katyal noted that he always assumed that this case would move quickly through the courts.

Always said this can and should move quickly. Trump's legal arguments were a joke. The truth shall come out. https://t.co/q7CZlYelNi — Neal Katyal (@neal_katyal) August 20, 2020

Axios uploaded the full court ruling documents, which you can read here.