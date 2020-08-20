Quantcast
Trump just lost another effort to try and block Manhattan DA from from getting his financial documents

Published

51 mins ago

on

President Donald Trump in the Oval Office (Photo: Screen capture)

President Donald Trump has lost another case against Manhattan District Attorney Cy Vance, who is seeking the president’s financial documents as part of a grand jury case looking into possible bank and tax fraud.

Trump had fought the subpoenas in court but the judge threw out his complaint Thursday morning, meaning that the case can move forward and that Trump must turn over the financial documents requested.

Last month, the U.S. Supreme Court ruled that Trump is not immune from criminal prosecution and that he must comply with subpoenas. Vance had sought records from the accounting firm that Trump uses as well as Deutsche Bank, which has loaned Trump millions over the years.

Former acting Solicitor General Neal Katyal noted that he always assumed that this case would move quickly through the courts.

Axios uploaded the full court ruling documents, which you can read here.


