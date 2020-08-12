Trump lawyer buried in mockery for comparing Kamala Harris to Marge Simpson: ‘That’s all you got?’

On Wednesday, during the first official joint appearance by former Vice President Joe Biden and Sen. Kamala Harris (D-CA), Trump campaign senior legal adviser Jenna Ellis mocked Harris’ voice by comparing it to that of a well-known cartoon character.

Kamala sounds like Marge Simpson. — Jenna Ellis (@JennaEllisEsq) August 12, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

Commenters on social media had a field day with Ellis.

And like Marge most people love her. — J sheffield (@Mr_JSheffield) August 12, 2020

And Trump sounds like Barney Gumble. But less bright. — bob clendenin (@bobclendenin) August 12, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

You mean Lisa. Yes, Lisa the one who does all the work, that is exactly who I want to elect. Y'all bring Homer and the preacher from Poltergeist. I'll pass. — America, you're in danger girl… (@OverUnderClover) August 12, 2020

I did not even see that as an insult, Marge has always been sensible and good at getting out of disasters, this woman never watched the Simpsons. — Party of Fear (@kdevil66) August 12, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

Trump sounds like the Hamberder Helper — Isaac (@WorldofIsaac) August 12, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

She’s a much better lawyer than you. — Nabeel Jawahir (@NabeelJawahir) August 12, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

Marge Simpson has been on primetime television for 31 years and you will disappear from relevance on November 3. — Colt Smith (@FootballExpert) August 12, 2020

This is what you have? Joking on someone's voice? and it came from Trump (!) supporter. Trump and his stupid voice. You are in troubles if you get so low — Guy Elster (@guyelster) August 12, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

I miss having adults in the White House. Thank you for proving me right. — Black Lives Matter (@virgogirl) August 12, 2020

That's it, that's your best shot. Actually you're the cartoon — BIG IRV (@BIGIRVSATX1) August 12, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

Marge is the adult on that show. Trumpy is Mr Burns of course. Pence is a good Smithers. — I have no podcast (@RBEdmiston) August 12, 2020

Is that all you’ve got? At least she is a woman of substance and morals. — JK Hall – Women For Democrats ☮️ (@mommybizblog) August 12, 2020

So she's playing a key role in one of the most successful ensembles of all time that runs for decades and creates a lasting, enduring, and tremendous positive impact on American society? Yes. Yes she is. — RevDJEsq (@RevDJEsq) August 12, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

You mean a level headed individual that makes practical choices and is able to mitigate disasters like Marge Simpson, I guess to that degree, yes, We have a Homer Simpson in the White House, difference is, Homer has Empathy. — Party of Fear (@kdevil66) August 12, 2020

…better than sounding like a serial sexual assailant — Zara Rahim (@ZaraRahim) August 12, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

Live shot of Pence: pic.twitter.com/RMqF9JuZYV — Wolf Ram Heart (@WolfRam_Heart) August 12, 2020

Trump runs the country like Homer runs a nuclear power plant. pic.twitter.com/GNHJY78UpY — felinecannonball (@feline_cannon) August 12, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT