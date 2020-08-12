Quantcast
Trump lawyer buried in mockery for comparing Kamala Harris to Marge Simpson: 'That's all you got?'

22 mins ago

On Wednesday, during the first official joint appearance by former Vice President Joe Biden and Sen. Kamala Harris (D-CA), Trump campaign senior legal adviser Jenna Ellis mocked Harris’ voice by comparing it to that of a well-known cartoon character.

Commenters on social media had a field day with Ellis.

WATCH: Kamala Harris makes Joe Biden tear up talking about late-son Beau as 'the best of us'

36 mins ago

August 12, 2020

Sen. Kamala Harris (D-CA) made her first speech after being named as Vice President Joe Biden's running mate for November.

Among the things Harris addressed was her work with late Deleware Attorney General Beau Biden, who she said worked with her and other attorneys general during the housing crisis in 2007-2008 amid the great recession.

The opening address dealt with issues that the Biden campaign has advocated for over the past year of the campaign from equality to jobs and climate change.

A small tear appeared in the corner of Biden's eye as cameras zoomed in on him during her speech.

Trump's ambassador to Britain demanded auditors delete complaints about his racial and sexual remarks

50 mins ago

August 12, 2020

On Wednesday, The New York Times reported that Woody Johnson, President Donald Trump's ambassador to the United Kingdom, demanded that State Department auditors remove reference to his racially and sexually inappropriate remarks to staff from a report to be released to the public.

"The final report from the State Department’s Office of Inspector General said that staff at the American Embassy in London had reported being subject to 'inappropriate or insensitive comments' by Mr. Johnson on topics that may have included references to “religion, sex, or color.” It did not provide specific examples of his remarks," reported Lara Jakes and Mark Landler. "Several current and former American diplomats have told The New York Times that Mr. Johnson, a pharmaceutical heir who owns the New York Jets, often made female and Black staff members uncomfortable with comments about their appearances or race after he took up his post in London in November 2017."

Continue Reading
 
 
