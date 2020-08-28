Trump lectures governors for a full reopening of all states — because he wants to watch football
The leader of the free world on Friday said states should simply ignore the COVID-19 pandemic, so he can watch football this fall.
While on the way to a campaign rally he is holding in New Hampshire in spite of coronavirus, Trump tweeted “I want Big Ten, and all other football, back — NOW.”
“The Dems don’t want football back, for political reasons, but are trying to blame me and the Republicans,” Trump claimed, despite offering no evidence Democrats did not want football to return. “Another LIE, but this is what we are up against!”
Trump then made one of his more shocking statements on coronavirus to-date.
“They should also open up all of their Shutdown States,” Trump urged.
COVID-19
FDA officials fired after director apologizes for overstating plasma benefits
"The takeover of the FDA by politics and Trump political hacks is something that threatens your life and the lives of everyone you care about."
Two public relations officials were dismissed from their positions at the Food and Drug Administration Friday following Commissioner Stephen Hahn's decision to walk back his recent claims about convalescent plasma as a treatment for Covid-19.
The agency's chief spokesperson, Emily Miller, only served in her position for 11 days before being ousted. Miller, who previously worked on Sen. Ted Cruz's (R-Texas) reelection campaign and for the right-wing news outlet One America News, was "involved in prepping the commissioner and the press materials for the announcement on the emergency use authorization on convalescent plasma," according to CNN.
COVID-19
For COVID-19, what is ‘safe distancing’? It depends…
One meters or two? Or is it six? When it comes to coronavirus social distancing, there is no single rule of thumb, researchers cautioned this week in a study.
Indoors or outside; the velocity and pattern of air flows; whether one is whispering, shouting or sneezing; air conditioning or open windows; duration of exposure; whether one is wearing a mask -- all of these elements will determine how far is far enough when it comes to steering clear of Covid-19 infection.
"Rigid safe distancing rules are an oversimplification based on outdated science and experiences of past viruses," said lead author Nicholas Jones, a researcher at Saint Thomas Hospital in London.
COVID-19
‘I blame Mitch McConnell the most. At least Pelosi was trying’: Anger at GOP over economic pain grows
"The White House continues to disregard the needs of the American people as the coronavirus crisis devastates lives and livelihoods."
With jobless Americans growing increasingly desperate and furious at congressional Republicans for skipping town for summer recess without approving Covid-19 relief, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi on Thursday ripped the Trump White House for "abandoning" tens of millions of workers and children after her brief conversation with White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows yielded zero progress.