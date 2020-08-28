Trump lectures governors for a full reopening of all states — because he wants to watch football

The leader of the free world on Friday said states should simply ignore the COVID-19 pandemic, so he can watch football this fall.

While on the way to a campaign rally he is holding in New Hampshire in spite of coronavirus, Trump tweeted “I want Big Ten, and all other football, back — NOW.”

“The Dems don’t want football back, for political reasons, but are trying to blame me and the Republicans,” Trump claimed, despite offering no evidence Democrats did not want football to return. “Another LIE, but this is what we are up against!”

Trump then made one of his more shocking statements on coronavirus to-date.

“They should also open up all of their Shutdown States,” Trump urged.