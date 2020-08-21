Trump loses yet another bid to block Manhattan DA’s subpoena of his taxes

President Donald Trump on Friday lost yet another bid to block a ruling on whether Manhattan District Attorney Cy Vance’s office can subpoena his financial records, CNBC is reporting.

Judge Victor Marrero, who wrote the decision, concluded that Trump and his legal team had failed to demonstrate that he would suffer the “irreparable harm” that would be needed to justify a temporary block of the subpoena.

Marrero is the same judge who dealt the president another legal setback earlier this week when he ruled that Trump’s business and personal tax records since 2011 must be turned over to a Manhattan grand jury.

Vance’s office has confirmed that they need to examine the president’s tax records because he is under investigation for potential fraud.