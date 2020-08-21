Quantcast
Connect with us

Trump loses yet another bid to block Manhattan DA’s subpoena of his taxes

Published

22 mins ago

on

President Donald Trump on Friday lost yet another bid to block a ruling on whether Manhattan District Attorney Cy Vance’s office can subpoena his financial records, CNBC is reporting.

Judge Victor Marrero, who wrote the decision, concluded that Trump and his legal team had failed to demonstrate that he would suffer the “irreparable harm” that would be needed to justify a temporary block of the subpoena.

ADVERTISEMENT

Marrero is the same judge who dealt the president another legal setback earlier this week when he ruled that Trump’s business and personal tax records since 2011 must be turned over to a Manhattan grand jury.

Vance’s office has confirmed that they need to examine the president’s tax records because he is under investigation for potential fraud.


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading
Has the United States
failed in its response
to the Covid-19 pandemic?
VOTE NOW

Breaking Banner

Trump loses yet another bid to block Manhattan DA’s subpoena of his taxes

Published

20 mins ago

on

August 21, 2020

By

President Donald Trump on Friday lost yet another bid to block a ruling on whether Manhattan District Attorney Cy Vance's office can subpoena his financial records, CNBC is reporting.

Judge Victor Marrero, who wrote the decision, concluded that Trump and his legal team had failed to demonstrate that he would suffer the "irreparable harm" that would be needed to justify a temporary block of the subpoena.

Marrero is the same judge who dealt the president another legal setback earlier this week when he ruled that Trump’s business and personal tax records since 2011 must be turned over to a Manhattan grand jury.

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

WATCH: Steve Bannon ‘joked’ about embezzling wall donors’ money during 2019 telethon

Published

32 mins ago

on

August 21, 2020

By

Disgraced former Trump White House political strategist Steve Bannon openly made jokes about stealing money from people who donated to his "We Build the Wall" crowdfunding campaign -- even as prosecutors are alleging that's exactly what he was doing.

In a newly unearthed video of Bannon and alleged co-conspirator Brian Kolfage doing a "Wall-o-thon" to raise case for their privately funded border wall, the former Trump official made what at the time appeared to be a harmless joke about embezzling donations and using them to buy a yacht.

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

Kentucky man arrested for trying to sell 4-year-old Black child at a gas station

Published

37 mins ago

on

August 21, 2020

By

A Kentucky man was charged with human trafficking after he was spotted trying to sell a 4-year-old Black child at a local gas station mini-market, reports WYMT..

Harry Day was arraigned Monday morning in Knox County District Court and quickly sentenced to one year in jail after pleading guilty to a misdemeanor charge of promoting human trafficking of a child under 18.

According to the report, Day was spotted offering the child for $2,500 at a Speedy Mart convenience store in Corbin, and police were able to track him down where he, and the child's mother, Gertrude Henson, admitted they had been smoking methamphetamine.

Continue Reading
 
 