Trump-loving Catholic Priest accuses Biden-Harris supporters of wanting ‘terrorists’ and ‘bloodshed’

A very pro-Trump Catholic priest went ballistic after the first joint public appearance of Joe Biden and Kamala Harris Wednesday afternoon, attacking Americans showing support for a Biden-Harris landslide.

“Those tweeting #BidenHarris2020Landslide with a desire for it are seeking a landslide of – bloodshed of #unborn babies – persecution of the church – economic debt – criminals in our neighborhoods – new terrorists in the world – taxes,” wrote Father Frank Pavone. “And they don’t have the integrity to face it.”

Former Vice President Joe Biden is a devout, practicing Catholic.

It is unusual for members of the clergy to be so open in advocating their political preferences of one candidate over another.

Father Pavone, who is also the national director of Priests for Life, an anti-abortion, anti-choice organization, was not done, offering more commentary attack Democrats.

Hi all – I’m not sure who these #BidenHarris2020Landslide are Is this the same crowd as the “Hillary landslide” folks of 2016? Are these also the same people running the killing centers across America, dismembering children, and ushering the violent criminals across the border? — Fr. Frank Pavone 🇺🇸 (Text LIFE to 88022) (@frfrankpavone) August 12, 2020

He also promoted a tweet from the official Trump campaign:

Please watch and get encouraged! https://t.co/Am3VvoxVyy — Fr. Frank Pavone 🇺🇸 (Text LIFE to 88022) (@frfrankpavone) August 13, 2020

And later accused Democrats of “concocting” “delusional fantasies.”

83 Days till the Democrats in Congress have to start concocting a new impeachment hoax! Can’t wait to see what delusional fantasy they will conjure up next!#KeepAmericaGreat#Trump2020 — Fr. Frank Pavone 🇺🇸 (Text LIFE to 88022) (@frfrankpavone) August 13, 2020

In fact, taking a look at Father Pavone’s Twitter feed reveals what appears to be an unabashed endorsement of President Donald Trump.

On Wednesday he even promoted the Trump campaign’s “Make America Great Again” slogan to tweet out his work, a Fox News-like presentation supporting Trump talking points, mixed with graphic anti-abortion imagery.

