Quantcast
Connect with us

Trump-loving FDA spokeswoman booted from her job after just 11 days

Published

4 mins ago

on

Emily Miller, the Trump-loving spokeswoman for the Food and Drug Administration who was hired just eleven days ago, has already been fired.

The New York Times reports that FDA commissioner Dr. Stephen M. Hahn gave Miller the ax after she “fumbled communications about a blood plasma treatment for Covid-19.”

Miller, a longtime gun rights activist and former journalist for the far-right One America News Network, has now tied the record for shortest tenure at a Trump administration job after former White House Communications Director Anthony Scaramucci was similarly ousted after just eleven days.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Dr. Hahn notified senior leadership at the FDA on Friday that Ms. Miller would no longer be the official spokeswoman for the agency, and that he would be appointing someone to replace her in an interim capacity,” reports the Times. “Ms. Miller could not be reached for comment.”


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading
Has the United States
failed in its response
to the Covid-19 pandemic?
VOTE NOW

Breaking Banner

Trump-loving FDA spokeswoman booted from her job after just 11 days

Published

2 mins ago

on

August 28, 2020

By

Emily Miller, the Trump-loving spokeswoman for the Food and Drug Administration who was hired just eleven days ago, has already been fired.

The New York Times reports that FDA commissioner Dr. Stephen M. Hahn gave Miller the ax after she "fumbled communications about a blood plasma treatment for Covid-19."

Miller, a longtime gun rights activist and former journalist for the far-right One America News Network, has now tied the record for shortest tenure at a Trump administration job after former White House Communications Director Anthony Scaramucci was similarly ousted after just eleven days.

Continue Reading

2020 Election

Trump’s ‘literally unintelligible’ answer about his second term plans means 4 more years of chaos: CNN analyst

Published

4 mins ago

on

August 28, 2020

By

In a column for CNN, editor-at-large Chris Cillizza claimed that a series of answers given by Donald Trump to various media outlets about his second term plans if re-elected paint a portrait of a president who can't see past tomorrow.

That, he speculated, would mean for more years of chaos that would mirror his first four years.

Submitting transcripts of Trump attempting to articulate a vision of what he has to offer the country should he beat Democratic presidential nominee Joe Boden in November, Cillizza took note of a recent Trump question and answer session that yielded an answer the CNN contributor called "literally unintelligible."

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

House committee moves to hold Mike Pompeo in contempt for defying subpoenas

Published

45 mins ago

on

August 28, 2020

By

Continue Reading
 
 
You need honest news coverage. Help us deliver it. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1. Go ad-free.
LEARN MORE
close-image