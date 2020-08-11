Quantcast
Connect with us

Trump-loving GOP candidate rushes to delete vacation pics at Hitler’s favorite retreat

Published

2 hours ago

on

Madison Cawthorn, a Trump-loving candidate for Congress in North Carolina’s 11th District, has deleted vacation photos he posted on Instagram that he took while visiting German dictator Adolf Hitler’s favorite retreat.

In the photos, Cawthorn could be seen smiling at various locations at the Eagle’s Nest, the Nazi retreat located in the German state of Bavaria that was visited by Hitler over a dozen times.

ADVERTISEMENT

As The Forward reports, Cawthorn described the Eagle’s Nest as “the vacation house of the Fuhrer,” which was the honorific title given to Hitler by the Nazis. He also described seeing Hitler’s vacation retreat as being on his “bucket list.”

Later in the post, Cawthorn described Hitler as a “supreme evil,” but then added he was happy to visit a place where Hitler “shared laughs and good times with his compatriots.”

The Forward notes that the deleted photos are not the only evidence of Cawthorn’s potential far-right sympathies, as he “also named his real estate company SPQR, a term popular among white nationalists, and displays in his home an early American flag that the Anti-Defamation League says has been appropriated by far-right extremists.”

Ret. Col. Morris Davis, who is Cawthorn’s Democratic opponent in the NC-11 race, wrote on Twitter Monday that “Hitler’s vacation retreat is not on my bucket list.”

Cawthorn defeated Trump’s pick in North Carolina’s Republican primary. But after his victory, Cawthorn issued a statement proclaiming his support for Trump.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I want to make something clear; I support our great president,” Cawthorn said. “I do not believe this election has been a referendum on the president’s influence. The people of western North Carolina are wise and discerning. You observed both candidates and simply made the choice you believed is best for our district. I look forward to fighting alongside our president after I’m elected in November.”


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading
Do you trust the U.S
government to handle a
2nd wave of coronavirus ?
VOTE NOW

Breaking Banner

WATCH: Scuffles erupt at packed California church that is defying COVID-19 restrictions

Published

3 mins ago

on

August 11, 2020

By

Despite a judge's restraining order, a California church held an indoor worship service and filled its 440-capacity church with people, most of whom were not wearing masks.

According to a report from ABC8 News, as parishioners gathered at the church on Sunday morning, a crowd swelled outside consisting of those who supported the church's stance and counter-protesters. Soon enough, confrontations started taking place.

One scuffle erupted after a a counter-protester used his sign to tap on another man's head, causing a commotion that resulted in a woman being kicked to the ground. According to Ventura County Sheriff’s Capt. Eric Buschow, there were numerous scuffles that broke out in the crowd of up to 150 people, but there were no arrests.

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

21-year-old Florida man experiences organ failure after recovering from mild COVID-19 case

Published

39 mins ago

on

August 11, 2020

By

A 21-year-old Florida man thought he had recovered from a mild case of COVID-19, and then he wound up in the hospital as his organs began shutting down.

Spencer Rollyson, of Canaveral Groves, tested positive for the coronavirus in May, but he started getting back to normal life after experiencing mild symptoms and then testing negative after those went away, reported WESH-TV.

"Little bit of a cough, a slight fever of 99.4, I think, for the first couple of days and then after that, I lost smell for about two and a half weeks and that was my only symptom for the entire two weeks," Rollyson said. "On May 21 is the day I got my negative tests results finally."

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

‘Was I unmasked?’: Trump appears to admit speaking with foreigners being monitored when he was a candidate

Published

43 mins ago

on

August 11, 2020

By

President Donald Trump wants to know how many times he was "unmasked" while he was a candidate for the Oval Office. That would mean he appears to know now he was talking to foreign individuals who were being monitored - and some would likely want to know who and why.

Unmasking is the lawful process of identifying a U.S. citizen or legal resident who was speaking to a foreign person or government that U.S. intelligence agents are monitoring. It can be used to determine if they were caught in any illicit activity, or might be a target of illegal activity.

Continue Reading
 
 
You need honest news coverage. Help us deliver it. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1. Go ad-free.
LEARN MORE
close-image