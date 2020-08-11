Trump-loving GOP candidate rushes to delete vacation pics at Hitler’s favorite retreat

Madison Cawthorn, a Trump-loving candidate for Congress in North Carolina’s 11th District, has deleted vacation photos he posted on Instagram that he took while visiting German dictator Adolf Hitler’s favorite retreat.

In the photos, Cawthorn could be seen smiling at various locations at the Eagle’s Nest, the Nazi retreat located in the German state of Bavaria that was visited by Hitler over a dozen times.

ADVERTISEMENT

As The Forward reports, Cawthorn described the Eagle’s Nest as “the vacation house of the Fuhrer,” which was the honorific title given to Hitler by the Nazis. He also described seeing Hitler’s vacation retreat as being on his “bucket list.”

Later in the post, Cawthorn described Hitler as a “supreme evil,” but then added he was happy to visit a place where Hitler “shared laughs and good times with his compatriots.”

The Forward notes that the deleted photos are not the only evidence of Cawthorn’s potential far-right sympathies, as he “also named his real estate company SPQR, a term popular among white nationalists, and displays in his home an early American flag that the Anti-Defamation League says has been appropriated by far-right extremists.”

Ret. Col. Morris Davis, who is Cawthorn’s Democratic opponent in the NC-11 race, wrote on Twitter Monday that “Hitler’s vacation retreat is not on my bucket list.”

Cawthorn defeated Trump’s pick in North Carolina’s Republican primary. But after his victory, Cawthorn issued a statement proclaiming his support for Trump.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I want to make something clear; I support our great president,” Cawthorn said. “I do not believe this election has been a referendum on the president’s influence. The people of western North Carolina are wise and discerning. You observed both candidates and simply made the choice you believed is best for our district. I look forward to fighting alongside our president after I’m elected in November.”