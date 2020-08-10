Trump mocked for being so ignorant he thinks the 1917 pandemic ended World War II

World War II ended in Europe following Benito Mussolini being executed and Adolph Hitler committing suicide. The war in the Pacific ended after Japan surrendered, following the U.S. detonating two atomic bombs.

But Donald Trump on Monday claimed that the war was ended by the 1917 pandemic, which the president falsely referred to as the “1918” pandemic.

Here’s some of what people were saying of Trump’s understanding of 20th century world history:

What a fucking idiot. — Matt Rogers 🎙️ (@Politidope) August 10, 2020

Trump: “The Great Pandemic was a terrible thing where they lost anywhere from 50 to 100 million people. Probably ended The 2nd World War, all the soldiers were sick. That was a terrible situation.” Trump’s mental decline is a terrible thing. He was only off by 22 years. — dlh2409 (@dlh2409) August 10, 2020

Why don’t they? Will he ban them from future press conferences or will they get fired? I don’t understand why everyone lets the bs fly. — Two Pie (@MsTallMocha) August 10, 2020

World War II ended in 1945. — Michael Beschloss (@BeschlossDC) August 10, 2020

1st episode : the Army took over the airports in 1775

2nd episode : 1917 pandemic ended the 2nd WW

3rd episode : the Founding Fathers did not provide N95 masks and ventilo to fight Covid-19 ??

Guess that History learning and Adderrall are not a good couple for Trump !! pic.twitter.com/u7vLROlRU9 — CUPCAKE GALLEGO KETAY BARRON DENNISON MILLER (@CUPCAKEWILLIAM6) August 10, 2020

I honestly want to believe that President Tump simply misspoke like so many of us do at times when he said the "1917 pandemic" might have ended World War II, which of course was not for 22 more years. But one has to wonder whether he actually knew that or not. — Mark S. Zaid (@MarkSZaidEsq) August 10, 2020

Dad calls. “What’s new?” “The President just said the Spanish flu ended WWII in 1917.” Dad: <<closes eyes. Shakes head. Sighs deeply.>> — Molly McKew (@MollyMcKew) August 10, 2020

The President thinks the 1917 Spanish Flu Pandemic ended WWII. No, I am not making this up. — Santiago Mayer (@santiagomayer_) August 10, 2020

This is your daily reminder that Trump has dementia. He believes that the so-called Spanish Flu pandemic ended after ..*checks notes*.. World War 2. 🙄 POSOTUS has a fleeting grasp, if any at all, of reality. His admin should 25A him.#BeTheChange4USA🗽pic.twitter.com/X5tCgZbkM9 — 🌿 𝐕𝖊𝖌𝖆𝖓𝖎𝖈 🌿 (@vegix) August 10, 2020

Trump insists on always being wrong. https://t.co/VfMNPdHawR — Alexandra Halaby (@iskandrah) August 10, 2020

No wonder he was the worst student teachers had. I guess he paid someone to take his history tests for him. A effing liar and an effing failure. #VoteHimOut https://t.co/2XkvSbBsRx — Kathryn Warner #CloroxTheOvalOffice (@tooldtobehere) August 10, 2020

Trump thinks WWII was in 1917 and the war ended because all of the soldiers were sick. I can't wait for Trump's cult followers to twist themselves into knots to explain this ramblefuckery. pic.twitter.com/jpE0RCKO5M — Christopher Bouzy (@cbouzy) August 10, 2020

– Nuke the hurricanes

– Inject bleach

– Buy Greenland

– Sell Puerto Rico

– George Washington took the airports

– Windmills cause cancer I guess it was only a matter of time before he claimed the Spanish flu ended WWII. — Santiago Mayer (@santiagomayer_) August 10, 2020