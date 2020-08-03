Trump mocked for ‘delusional’ boasts of massive crowds greeting him in COVID-ravaged states

President Donald Trump on Monday boasted about massive crowds of people greeting him in the COVID-ravaged states of Florida and Texas — but these claims appear to be at odds with reality.

Writing on Twitter, the president claimed that his support from voters is stronger than ever, and he cited purportedly large crowds gathered to greet him in two crucial states as evidence.

“My visits last week to Texas and Frorida (sic) had massive numbers of cheering people gathered along the roads and highways, thousands and thousands, even bigger (by far) than the crowds of 2016,” the president wrote. “Saw no Biden supporters, and yet some in the Fake News said it was an equal number. Sad!”

However, Vox’s Aaron Rupar notes that photos from the president’s speech in Florida did not show “thousands” of people greeting him, which raises questions about whether the president has once again been caught vastly inflating crowd sizes at one of his events.

Check out some more reactions to the president’s tweet below.

He’s right. This is definitely sad https://t.co/ysarnFWDDJ — Michael Cohen (@speechboy71) August 3, 2020

His father raised him to be terrified of being a loser. Great monsters often start out as the victims of abusive authoritarian parenting. The more abusive the parenting, the bigger the neediness. https://t.co/GUgHMRx29Z — Susan of Texas (@SusanofTexas) August 3, 2020

We should talk about Trump's obvious mental illness the same way we talk about Kanye's. https://t.co/n0ycqcNgSh pic.twitter.com/cogZA86Hn2 — The Lincoln Project (@ProjectLincoln) August 3, 2020

He’s seen the polls, the virus is spreading, someone finally told him about our tanked economy. #meltdown https://t.co/z7Hg8twXSC — Mia Farrow (@MiaFarrow) August 3, 2020

just an old man alone with his teevee friends and handheld shitpost machine https://t.co/vCLUqI5tFF — kilgore trout, new tone haver (@KT_So_It_Goes) August 3, 2020

The acrid smell of desperation grows thicker with your every tweet. @realDonaldTrump https://t.co/VMqwJEqPWw — Brian J. Karem (@BrianKarem) August 3, 2020

Why would Biden supporters go to a Trump rally? Also: https://t.co/KxqkW32dpD pic.twitter.com/9CfFexCeUz — Andrew Feinberg (@AndrewFeinberg) August 3, 2020

Fucking delusional. Come on, @IvankaTrump . Do the right thing and get your poor father the medical help he clearly requires. https://t.co/GLNMRkJKNK — Kelly Cosgrove (@UT_MAZ) August 3, 2020