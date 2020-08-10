Trump mocked for revealing Gettysburg as potential RNC speech location: ‘The site of your base’s biggest defeat!’
President Donald Trump on Monday said that he might deliver his speech accepting the Republican Party’s nomination for the presidency at either the White House or the historic battlefield of Gettysburg in Pennsylvania.
The choice of Gettysburg would be particularly interesting from a historical perspective, as it was the site of the key battle that sent the Confederacy on the road to defeat.
Many of the president’s Twitter followers noted this fact, while also noting that the president himself has regularly defended the honor of Confederate generals who waged war against their own countrymen in order to keep Black Americans enslaved.
Check out some reactions to Trump’s tweet below.
This will be the second time the confederacy tries to take Gettysburg. May it go as badly for you as it did the first time.
— Walter Shaub (@waltshaub) August 10, 2020
but gettysburg is the site of one of your base’s greatest defeats https://t.co/cqYmqvHt5b
— Oliver Willis (@owillis) August 10, 2020
Donald Trump to celebrate killing more Americans than confederate rebel Robert E. Lee with speech at Gettysburg battlefield. https://t.co/TLjfZ7u4uM
— DPRK News Service (@DPRK_News) August 10, 2020
Trump’s Gettysburg Address: “Four whores and seven NDAs ago…” https://t.co/XmVml77mM1
— Tea Pain (@TeaPainUSA) August 10, 2020
Setting yourself up for comparison to one of the greatest US speeches of all time in a setting redolent of the South’s defeat, very wise choice. https://t.co/rpYA8M1EhK
— Susan of Texas (@SusanofTexas) August 10, 2020
Gettysburg would be good. Appomattox would be even better. https://t.co/9L9gPfKyT7
— Cam Edwards (@CamEdwards) August 10, 2020
Who’s gonna tell him his team lost at Gettysburg? https://t.co/csGpA4GTs9
— David Pepper (@DavidPepper) August 10, 2020
I wonder if a speech from Gettysburg would include mentions of how admirable Lee was.
— Philip Bump (@pbump) August 10, 2020
DO IT AT GETTYSBURG. YOUR SUPPORTERS WILL SHOW UP WITH THE CONFEDERATE FLAG IN HAND. pic.twitter.com/dZHkzVz0Gt
— Sara Spector (@Miriam2626) August 10, 2020
Gettysburg would be the correct historical echo. https://t.co/G7iYGOICsq
— Ben Rhodes (@brhodes) August 10, 2020
giving a speech at gettysburg about why we should have confederate monuments https://t.co/b7sUWfBs3l
— David Mack (@davidmackau) August 10, 2020
Gettysburg would be quite the choice, given the president’s recent defense of generals from the side that lost that battle https://t.co/vKbzGaCnrU
— Jonathan Lemire (@JonLemire) August 10, 2020
