Trump nominee called to ‘shoot people’ and warned about allowing ‘wrong culture’ into the US

Published

7 mins ago

on

President Donald Trump’s nominee to become the next Ambassador to Germany has repeatedly called for martial law at the U.S.-Mexico border, and has called for “shooting people” there if necessary, along with ensuring people bringing the “wrong culture” cannot be allowed into the United States.

His focus is not just on the U.S.-Mexico border. Germany may take issue with him too.

Retired Army Col. Douglas Macgregor, CNN reports, “has a history of making xenophobic and racist comments about immigrants and refugees in both Germany and the US.”

Macgregor has “referred to Muslim refugees in Germany as ‘unwanted invaders,'” while advocating to not protect Germany from Russia – a policy that aligns well with Trump.

“The Germans, like the Koreans and the Japanese, are tired of this American troop presence on their soil. And I think that if you want the Germans to step up and assert themselves as the great power that they are, one of the first steps in that direction is to change our relationship with Germany in terms of military power. Make it clear to them that we are not going to be the first responder,” said Macgregor in 2019. “We will continue to be allied and we will support, but we’re not going to rush hundreds of thousands of troops to the Polish border to deal with the Russians.”

He also claimed “The Germans, thanks to us, don’t feel obligated to defend themselves.”

While he doesn’t want active U.S. troops protecting Germany, he does want them in the United States, protecting us from immigrants and asylum seekers.

“Macgregor warned that the most serious threat to US national security was in Mexico and that the country undermined ‘the very strengthened cohesion of our society,'” CNN reports. “He claimed that ‘hostile Islamist cells’ operating out of South America were coming into the US through the US border.”

“Well, the only solution is martial law on the border, putting the United States Army in charge of it and closing it off would take about 30, 40,000 troops. We’re talking about the regular army. You need robust rules of engagement. That means that you can shoot people as required if your life is in danger,” he said in 2019.

Macgregor also “often demonized immigrants and refugees. He warned Mexican cartels were ‘driving millions of Mexicans with no education, no skills and the wrong culture into the United States, placing them essentially as wards of the American people.’ He repeatedly advocated to institute martial law at the US-Mexico border and ‘shoot people’ if necessary.”

Read CNN’s entire report here.

 


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
