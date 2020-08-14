Trump officials could face criminal charges for USPS sabotage — and the president may not be able to pardon them

Members of the Trump administration could face legal jeopardy over efforts to sabotage U.S. Postal Service operations to interfere with the 2020 presidential elections.

“Rep. Bill Pascrell, Jr. (D-NJ) made a criminal referral to the New Jersey Attorney General on Friday night, asking him to impanel a grand jury to look at possible breach of state election laws by President Trump, Postmaster General Louis DeJoy and others for ‘their accelerating arson of the post office,’ he said. Alarming headlines have emerged in recent days as many states prepare to facilitate widespread mail balloting due to the coronavirus pandemic. President Trump openly admitted he was withholding federal aid from the postal service to prevent mail-in voting, and USPS has notified 46 states and D.C. that it will struggle to deliver some mail ballots on time,” The Daily Beast reported Friday.

If DeJoy or others were charged in New Jersey for state crimes, Trump could not pardon them as his power only applies to federal crimes.

What trump and his crony are doing is criminal. Period. https://t.co/GpsyCbg85o — Bill Pascrell, Jr. (@PascrellforNJ) August 14, 2020

New Jersey isn’t the only state investigating the possible violations of the law.

In Arizona, Secretary of State Katie Hobbs on Friday wrote a letter to state Attorney General Mark Brnovich, asking him to investigate whether crimes have been committed.

