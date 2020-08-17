Quantcast
Trump officials furious with national security aide who wears a mask: report

Donald Trump (MANDEL NGAN AFP)

On Monday, The Daily Beast reported that a number of Trump administration officials are angry with a senior national security official — because he wore a face mask in front of them.

“A select group of officials have grown increasingly frustrated with Deputy National Security Adviser Matt Pottinger — for putting on a mask shortly after the coronavirus outbreak was declared a pandemic,” reported Erin Blanco and Asawin Suebsaeng. “Months later, these senior officials still trash Pottinger behind closed doors for his decision to wear a mask at a time when their boss, President Donald Trump, and other senior administration officials chose to avoid wearing face coverings, according to three senior officials and one former official. Some of those close to Trump viewed Pottinger’s mask-wearing as an indication that the deputy national security adviser was publicly challenging the president, one of those senior officials said.”

“That was something that angered and confused a bunch of people,” one anonymous official told The Beast. “The thinking was, ‘We are getting tested all the time, what is the point?’ [Some officials] warned him that this was something that could risk pissing off the president. But Matt did not care.”

In recent weeks, Trump has grown more vocal in urging Americans to wear a mask in public places, but is still inconsistently wearing one himself — despite the fact that some officials within the White House, including Pottinger’s boss Robert O’Brien, has tested positive.


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
On Monday, Reps. Ted Lieu (D-CA) and Hakeem Jeffries (D-NY) sent a letter to FBI Director Christopher Wray, calling for a federal investigation into the delays at the Postal Service.

"Multiple media investigations show that Postmaster DeJoy and the Board of Governors have retarded the passage of mail. If their intent in doing so was to affect mail-in balloting or was motivated by personal financial reasons, then they likely committed crimes," said the letter. Lieu and Jeffries in particular cited 18 U.S.C. § 1701, which makes "knowingly and willfully" obstructing mail delivery a federal crime, and 18 U.S.C. § 595, which criminalizes using the power of a federal agency to influence an election.

Writing in the Washington Post this Monday, columnist Jennifer Rubin says that President Trump has adopted the strategy of trying to show how chaotic, dysfunctional and dangerous things have become, in the hope that it will scare voters into reelecting him.

The U.S. Postal Service is the latest thing Trump is trying to sow fear around.

"In doing so, he sows fear in voters (especially his own) about casting ballots by mail. But recent mail slowdowns caused by policies enacted by the new USPS head — a major Trump donor — can mean disrupted delivery of medicine to veterans and millions who receive prescriptions by mail, unemployment checks to laid-off workers and Social Security checks to retirees," Rubin writes.

The first all-digital Democratic National Convention is taking place this week, and one of the speakers will be Rick Telesz — a 62-year-old dairy and soybean farmer in Western Pennsylvania who voted for President Donald Trump in 2016 but is supporting former Vice President Joe Biden in 2020.

Telesz’ appearance is important for a number of reasons. First, Pennsylvania is a crucial swing state. Second, Telesz is among the registered Democrats who crossed party lines in 2016 and did not support that year’s Democratic presidential nominee, Hillary Clinton. 2016 had its “Trump Democrats” just as 1980 and 1984 had their “Reagan Democrats” — although the Reagan Democrats were much more plentiful. Trump, unlike Reagan, lost the popular vote by almost 3 million.

