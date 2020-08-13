Trump openly admits to sabotaging Post Office to boost his re-election chances
President Donald Trump told Fox Business’s Maria Bartiromo on Thursday that he is blocking needed funds to the United States Postal Service as a way to thwart Democrats’ efforts to have mail-in voting during the 2020 presidential election.
When asked a question about giving the Post Office the resources needed to handle millions of mail-in ballots this fall, the president said he was not interested in providing the funds.
“Now they need that money in order to make the Post Office work so it can take all of these millions and millions of ballots,” Trump said, according to CNN’s Abby Philip. “But if they don’t get those two items that means you can’t have universal mail-in voting.”
The president has regularly attacked mail-in voting, although he has made some exceptions for states such as Florida that both have mail-in voting and are run by Republican governors.
After multiple reports from around the country cropped up about severe delays in postal service delivery in recent weeks, there has been speculation that the president is intentionally ordering the Post Office to slow down ahead of the election so that he can more easily challenge mail-in ballots that are delivered late this fall.
2020 Election
2020 Election
‘Months to prepare’: Trump’s ‘disarray’ after Kamala Harris joins Biden mocked on Morning Joe
MSNBC's John Heilemann marveled at the "total disarray" in President Donald Trump's response to Sen. Kamala Harris joining the Democratic ticket.
The president has seemed even more off than usual since Joe Biden named the California Democrat his running mate, the "Morning Joe" contributor said, although Trump and the Republican Party should have been prepared for that likely scenario.
"If you think about the metrics by which we judge in politics, a VP rollout, they controlled the timing, didn't have a leak that came out, got out ahead of them," Heilemann said. "All the electronic means they used on Tuesday to get the word out, 24 hours later you had a unified Democratic Party. No faction of the party taking potshots at the pick. Not just unified but enthused, donors writing checks. Small donors on the web giving the campaign its biggest fund-raising campaign in history. Everything you could want on the Democratic side and rave reviews from the press. A candidate who cleared the bar ready to be commander in chief. No one questioning their qualifications, and on the Republican side, total disarray in terms of what the message is supposed to be."
2020 Election
Trump calls Kamala Harris ‘nasty’ because he dreads being challenged by ‘strong Black women’: CNN’s April Ryan
CNN's April Ryan on Thursday said that President Donald Trump has resorted to calling Sen. Kamala Harris "nasty" because it's his go-to reaction whenever he's challenged by "strong Black women."
When discussing the president's attacks on the presumptive Democratic vice presidential nominee, Ryan explained that the president will always fall back on the lowest common denominators of racism and sexism.