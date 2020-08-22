Quantcast
Trump ordered to pay lingering legal fees to Stormy Daniels

Published

2 hours ago

on

NEW YORK — Lawyers representing porn star Stormy Daniels posted a court ruling online indicating that President Donald Trump has been ordered to pay $43,000 in legal fees to their client, who has claimed in great detail that she had an affair with Trump in 2006 after his son Barron was born.“Yep, another win!” Daniels tweeted in response to her lawyers’ tweet celebrating the payday.The ruling handed down Monday seems to award Daniels for lingering legal fees tied to a 2016 payoff agreement involving Trump’s former attorney Michael Cohen, Trump and Daniels.Trump denied Daniels’ claim of a conse…

2020 Election

Trump under pressure to top Biden’s wildly successful convention as his polls continue collapse: report

Published

29 mins ago

on

August 22, 2020

By

According to an analysis by CNN's Maeve Reston, the virtual Republican National Convention this week may be the last chance Donald Trump has to stop the collapse of his re-election campaign and he is under the gun to replicate the success of Joe Biden's widely-praised event that concluded on Thursday.

ASs Reston notes, that president's plan to paint Biden as "Sleepy Joe" not up to the task of being president "backfired" in a major way after the former vice president delivered an acceptance speech that received praise across the board -- including Fox News personalities.

Trump official’s former lobbying clients — and donors — get a long list of favors from his agency as recusal pledge expires

Published

1 hour ago

on

August 22, 2020

By

At least three former lobbying clients of Environmental Protection Agency chief Andrew Wheeler have received favorable decisions from the EPA under his leadership.

Wheeler spent years as an energy lobbyist at the law firm Faegre Baker Daniels, where he represented companies like the coal giant Murray Energy, whose owner Robert Murray is a major Trump donor. Wheeler signed a pledge in May 2018 to recuse himself from matters related to former clients after he replaced embattled former EPA administrator Scott Pruitt. But the two-year pledge expired earlier this year and he has been repeatedly accused of violating the agreement by approving rules that he lobbied for as a lobbyist for Murray Energy and others.

Trump ripped by rocker Ozzy Osbourne for ‘acting like a fool’ on COVID-19 while 1,000 Americans die every day

Published

1 hour ago

on

August 22, 2020

By

In a new interview with Rolling Stone, singer/songwriter Ozzy Osbourne unloaded on President Donald Trump for his mishandling of the coronavirus pandemic.

“In my lifetime, I’ve never known anything like this,” said Osbourne. “It’s getting worse, not better. And this guy’s acting like a fool. I don’t really like to talk politics that much, but I’ve got to say what I feel with this guy. There’s not much hope left. Maybe he’s got a trick up his sleeve and he’s going to surprise us all, and I hope he has."

