Trump ordered to pay lingering legal fees to Stormy Daniels
NEW YORK — Lawyers representing porn star Stormy Daniels posted a court ruling online indicating that President Donald Trump has been ordered to pay $43,000 in legal fees to their client, who has claimed in great detail that she had an affair with Trump in 2006 after his son Barron was born.“Yep, another win!” Daniels tweeted in response to her lawyers’ tweet celebrating the payday.The ruling handed down Monday seems to award Daniels for lingering legal fees tied to a 2016 payoff agreement involving Trump’s former attorney Michael Cohen, Trump and Daniels.Trump denied Daniels’ claim of a conse…
