Quantcast
Connect with us

Trump planned to campaign with the slogan ‘Promises Kept’ — but has shortened it to just ‘Promises’: op-ed

Published

2 hours ago

on

Writing in the Los Angeles Times this Wednesday, Noah Bierman and Eli Stokols take a look at how President Trump’s 2020 campaign is shaping up. According to them, Trump had planned to run on the slogan “Promises Kept,” but has instead shortened the message to one word: Promises.

“This is not the type of ambitious governing agenda most presidents roll out as they seek a second term. There are no white papers explaining the math, policy teams building legislative coalitions or national security experts laying out the geopolitical conditions and trade-offs,” they write. “Instead, it’s Trump, who has flubbed repeated requests to specify his second-term agenda, making grandiose and, in some cases, pie-in-the-sky pledges that often catch even fellow Republicans by surprise.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Trump’s campaign promises of cracking down on illegal immigration, installing conservative judges, and rolling back environmental legislation were largely kept, but “his record shows little evidence that he is likely to succeed where he has failed in the past.”

“The president spent part of his first year in office trying to repeal the Affordable Care Act, known as Obamacare. He failed, even with Republican control of both houses of Congress,” Bierman and Stokols write. “Since then, he has repeatedly promised to release a replacement plan ‘in two weeks.’ He has yet to do so, and there is little public support for dismantling America’s healthcare system as millions fight a virus that has claimed more than 164,000 American lives.”

His inability to find a replacement for the Iran nuclear deal he pulled out of, his failure at crafting a trade pact with China, his likely doomed effort to eliminate the payroll tax — “It’s like a bad imitation of Oprah and Ellen DeGeneres or a game show host because at least they have real stuff to give away,” former Rep. Donna Edwards (D-Md.) told the pair.

“With him, it’s just a bunch of empty promises and I think people have realized that,” she added.

Read the full op-ed over at The Los Angeles Times.

ADVERTISEMENT


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading
Do you trust the U.S
government to handle a
2nd wave of coronavirus ?
VOTE NOW

2020 Election

Kellyanne Conway complains ‘sexist’ media covers what Kamala Harris is wearing but not Mike Pence

Published

3 mins ago

on

August 12, 2020

By

White House adviser Kellyanne Conway suggested on Wednesday that Vice President Mike Pence is the victim of "sexist" news coverage which does not report on his wardrobe.

While speaking to reporters outside the White House, Conway reacted to the news that Sen. Kamala Harris (D-CA) had been selected as Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden's running mate.

Conway argued that other women -- like herself -- had made history before Harris was chosen as the presumptive vice presidential nominee.

"We can't say certain words or certain words mean a certain thing," Conway opined. "And I'd be careful about that, not just because all of those words are said by all of you about people like me but also because I guess we don't treat all women the same, especially women who were the first and made history. But that's alright. I'll have my say one day."

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Team Trump fires off a jumbled mess of attacks on Kamala Harris as they fail to pin down their message: Ex-RNC official

Published

7 mins ago

on

August 12, 2020

By

Writing in The Bulwark this Wednesday, columnist and former RNC official Tim Miller says now that Joe Biden has chosen Kamala Harris to be his running mate, the GOP is having a hard time figuring out how to frame their attacks against her -- as evidence by the claim "Kamala is a cop."

"This whole deal leaves me a bit confused," Miller writes. "After all, I thought that the Trump campaign’s big summer offensive was that Joe Biden is a Trojan horse for the Antifa Squad that wants to defund the police and allow looters and statue-desecrators to run free. Seems like picking a cop as his VP undermines that message a bit."

Continue Reading
 

2020 Election

‘A conspiracy’: Alarms sound after postal worker reports removal of sorting machines

Published

15 mins ago

on

August 12, 2020

By

The removal of key equipment from Post Offices should be viewed as nothing less than "sabotage," said one observer.

The head of the Iowa Postal Workers Union alleged Tuesday that mail sorting machines are "being removed" from Post Offices in her state due to new policies imposed by Postmaster General Louis DeJoy, a major GOP donor to President Donald Trump whose operational changes have resulted in dramatic mail slowdowns across the nation.

Continue Reading
 
 
You need honest news coverage. Help us deliver it. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1. Go ad-free.
LEARN MORE
close-image