Quantcast
Connect with us

Trump praises his late brother for not being ‘jealous’ of him even though ‘I had big success’

Published

2 hours ago

on

President Donald Trump at a White House briefing (screengrab)

President Donald Trump on Monday praised his late brother Robert Trump by saying that he was never “jealous” of the president and his accomplishments.

During an interview on “Fox & Friends,” the president said that his brother, who passed away after being hospitalized last week, always stood by him and never looked upon him enviously.

ADVERTISEMENT

“He wasn’t a jealous person, he was a very smart guy,” he said. “You know, he would be there and he’d be behind me and… if I had the Number-One show, if I had big success, no matter what I did, even if it’s real estate deals or anything else, he was right there and in many cases helped me very much.”

The president said that Robert’s loyalty to him also carried over into the political world.

“When I became president, he was one of the most loyal people,” he said. “There was no jealousy. You know, a lot of times in families, I hate to say it, but there’s jealousy, especially among children… There was not an ounce of jealousy. He’d go around talking about how great this is for the country.”

Watch the video below.

ADVERTISEMENT


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading
Has the United States
failed in its response
to the Covid-19 pandemic?
VOTE NOW

Breaking Banner

Dairy farmer who voted for ‘tremendous con man’ Trump in 2016 will speak at the 2020 DNC

Published

17 mins ago

on

August 17, 2020

By

The first all-digital Democratic National Convention is taking place this week, and one of the speakers will be Rick Telesz — a 62-year-old dairy and soybean farmer in Western Pennsylvania who voted for President Donald Trump in 2016 but is supporting former Vice President Joe Biden in 2020.

Telesz’ appearance is important for a number of reasons. First, Pennsylvania is a crucial swing state. Second, Telesz is among the registered Democrats who crossed party lines in 2016 and did not support that year’s Democratic presidential nominee, Hillary Clinton. 2016 had its “Trump Democrats” just as 1980 and 1984 had their “Reagan Democrats” — although the Reagan Democrats were much more plentiful. Trump, unlike Reagan, lost the popular vote by almost 3 million.

Continue Reading

2020 Election

‘This hits home to the American people’: Reporter says Trump’s Post Office attack was a massive blunder

Published

22 mins ago

on

August 17, 2020

By

President Donald Trump's attacks on the United States Postal Service ahead of the 2020 election could backfire massively, according to Time Magazine political reporter Molly Ball.

Appearing on CNN Monday, Ball said that even many conservative voters won't be happy to see their mail service disrupted ahead of the 2020 presidential election, regardless of how they feel about the president's claims about mail-in voting.

Continue Reading
 

2020 Election

Bill Moyers: Never forget — Trump rode to power on the wings of a dark lie

Published

23 mins ago

on

August 17, 2020

By

This video was first posted on January 20, 2017, Inauguration Day for Donald Trump. We have updated the post again, August 14, 2020, to address the new “birther” talk about Senator Kamala Harris which suggests the senator’s eligibility to run rests on the immigration status of her parents. The claim has been fully debunked by legal scholars on both sides of the aisle, called “absurd” and “garbage.” The Washington Post reported today: “Trump promotes false claim that Harris might not be a natural-born U.S. citizen.”

Continue Reading
 
 