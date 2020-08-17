Trump praises his late brother for not being ‘jealous’ of him even though ‘I had big success’

President Donald Trump on Monday praised his late brother Robert Trump by saying that he was never “jealous” of the president and his accomplishments.

During an interview on “Fox & Friends,” the president said that his brother, who passed away after being hospitalized last week, always stood by him and never looked upon him enviously.

“He wasn’t a jealous person, he was a very smart guy,” he said. “You know, he would be there and he’d be behind me and… if I had the Number-One show, if I had big success, no matter what I did, even if it’s real estate deals or anything else, he was right there and in many cases helped me very much.”

The president said that Robert’s loyalty to him also carried over into the political world.

“When I became president, he was one of the most loyal people,” he said. “There was no jealousy. You know, a lot of times in families, I hate to say it, but there’s jealousy, especially among children… There was not an ounce of jealousy. He’d go around talking about how great this is for the country.”

Watch the video below.

Kind words from the #Trump “You know,he wasnt jealous of me. He supported me. He was very upset with CHINA for letting the virus loose” #TrumpDysfunctionalFamily. #RobertTrump @foxandfriends pic.twitter.com/flIFbN6zoF — Bernie Connor (@BernieConnor9) August 17, 2020