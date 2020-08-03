Trump privately blew up about ‘Crazy’ Nancy Pelosi as advisers try to reach compromise on stimulus: report

On Monday, The New York Times reported that President Donald Trump privately flew into a rage and threw insults at Democrats as his aides are struggling to negotiate a deal to extend coronavirus stimulus benefits, the unemployment portion of which expired at the end of last week.

“Mr. Trump called Speaker Nancy Pelosi ‘Crazy Nancy,’ charging that she had no interest in helping the unemployed,” reported Maggie Haberman, Emily Cochrane, and Jim Tankersley. “He said Senator Chuck Schumer of New York, the Democratic leader, only wanted to help ‘radical left’ governors in states run by Democrats. And he threatened to short-circuit a delicate series of negotiations to produce a compromise and instead unilaterally impose a federal moratorium on tenant evictions.”

“The comments came just as Mr. Trump’s own advisers were on Capitol Hill meeting with Ms. Pelosi and Mr. Schumer in search of an elusive deal, and they underscored just how absent the president had been from the negotiations,” continued the report. “They also highlighted how, three months before he is to face voters, the main role that Mr. Trump appears to have embraced in assembling an economic recovery package is that of sniping from the sidelines in ways that undercut a potential compromise.”

Negotiations for another round of stimulus have proven difficult. Republicans have proposed significant cuts to the $600 a week unemployment extensions, and Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) is flatly refusing to pass a bill that doesn’t immunize corporations from lawsuits if their employees get sick.