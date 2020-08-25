Quantcast
Connect with us

Trump promised pardons to officials who illegally blocked refugees from the US — and then lied about it: report

Published

4 mins ago

on

Donald Trump speaks from the Oval Office at The White House (Fox News/screen grab)

President Donald Trump promised to pardon U.S. immigration officials if they were caught breaking the law by blocking immigrants, including refugees and asylum seekers, from entering the country, a former top Department of Homeland Security official says. Federal law clearly says certain people, like refugees, must be allowed entry into the country.

“It was April of 2019,” former Homeland Security Chief of Staff Miles Taylor says, as The Washington Post reports. “We were down at the border, and the president said to the senior leadership of the Homeland Security Department behind the scenes we should not let anyone else into the United States.”

ADVERTISEMENT

“Even though he’d been told on repeated occasions that the way he wanted to do it was illegal, his response was to say, ‘Do it. If you get in trouble, I’ll pardon you.'”

Trump told officials to tell those wishing to come to the U.S., “the bins are full.”

Tayler makes his remarks in a new ad recorded for Republican Voters Against Trump.

“The president offered to pardon U.S. government officials for breaking the law to implement his immigration policy,” Taylor charges.

Taylor is the first administration official to confirm that Trump did offer the pardons in April of 2019. President Trump himself denied doing so last year:

ADVERTISEMENT

And yet, here is Trump on national television telling immigrants to turn around and not come to America because, he lied, we are “full.”

ADVERTISEMENT

“This is our new statement- the system is full. We can’t take you anymore,” Trump said, speaking to refugees and other immigrants in need. “Whether it’s asylum or anything you want – illegal immigration – we can’t take you anymore. Our country is full. Our area is full. The sector is full. Can’t take you anymore, I’m sorry. Turn around.”

 

 

 

ADVERTISEMENT

Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading
Has the United States
failed in its response
to the Covid-19 pandemic?
VOTE NOW

Breaking Banner

Susan Collins edits out pro-Trump signs during campaign appearance

Published

38 mins ago

on

August 25, 2020

By

Sen. Susan Collins (R-ME) appeared at a campaign event under a Trump banner, even though she's been mum on whether or not she'll be voting for President Trump in 2020, the Main Beacon reports.

Images posted to social media on August 22 showed Collins speaking in front of the Sanford Republican Committee headquarters right below a large Trump-Pence banner. But as some on Twitter pointed out, Collins' campaign excluded the images that showed Trump campaign memorabilia. One photo even seems to have blurred out a portion of a Trump sign.

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Alaska Republican AG resigns after he was exposed for sending ‘hundreds’ of inappropriate text messages to colleague

Published

42 mins ago

on

August 25, 2020

By

Alaska Republican Attorney General Kevin Clarkson is out after he was exposed for sending "hundreds" of text messages to a colleague that made her feel "uncomfortable," said The Anchorage Daily News.

It was just hours ago that the AG announced he would be on unpaid leave, but by Tuesday lunchtime in Alaska, he had announced his resignation.

"Records obtained by the Anchorage Daily News and ProPublica show the abrupt and unusual absence came after a junior state employee raised concerns about 558 text messages that Clarkson sent to her personal phone in March," said the ADN.

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

Liberty professor says students are questioning their faith in the wake of Falwell Jr. scandal

Published

1 hour ago

on

August 25, 2020

By

Liberty University students are questioning their faith after it became clear that Jerry Falwell Jr. ignored the stringent morality rules of the conservative Christian Evangelical school.

In an interview with CNN, Karen Swallow Prior, who previously taught at Liberty now serves as a research professor at Southeastern Baptist Theological Seminary, explained that many are struggling from the Falwell incident.

Continue Reading
 
 
You need honest news coverage. Help us deliver it. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1. Go ad-free.
LEARN MORE
close-image