Trump pushes conspiracy theory Democrats want schools closed so there won’t be polling places

Published

1 min ago

on

At Thursday’s White House coronavirus briefing, someone sitting in the press pool lobbed a leading softball question at President Donald Trump, asking what children will do without free school lunches when schools are shut down.

The president seized on the opportunity to say that he wants all schools to reopen. He then offered a new conspiracy theory — that Democrats are trying to keep schools closed so that they could shut down polling places located at them and force people to use mail-in ballots.

“Maybe we’ll be able to show that as a fact,” he added.

Breaking Banner

Trump lies that it is Biden — not him — who has ignored science about COVID-19

Published

7 mins ago

on

August 13, 2020

By

President Donald Trump tried to attack former Vice President for "ignoring scientific evidence" about the coronavirus during the pandemic. It's an ironic lie given the president once championed injecting disinfectant and shoving a UV light inside one's body to fight the virus.

“At every turn, Biden has been wrong about the virus - ignoring the scientific evidence," said Trump.

CNN fact-checker Daniel Dale called it false.

https://twitter.com/ddale8/status/1294023344333914120

Trump then said that Biden is "playing politics" by turning the virus into a campaign talking point. It's one of the major reasons that Trump has fallen in the polls, so it's not shocking that Trump is begging for Democrats to stop talking about the failures of his leadership on the coronavirus.

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Trump desperately claims Biden will lock Americans ‘in their basement for months on end’

Published

9 mins ago

on

August 13, 2020

By

At Thursday's White House press briefing, President Donald Trump attacked former Vice President Joe Biden for his proposal for a three-month national mask mandate.

Trump baselessly claimed that Biden favored "locking Americans in their basement for months on end" — something he hasn't once proposed doing, as the point of a mask mandate is to allow people to safely leave their homes. He also said, with no evidence, that Biden's plan would "shut down our health care system and lead to a massive increase in mortality."

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

Here’s how Trump ‘discredited the entire investigation’ into the origins of the Russia probe

Published

13 mins ago

on

August 13, 2020

By

Donald Trump on Thursday publicly pressured Attorney General Bill Barr for his desired outcome of investigations into the origins of the FBI investigation into the president's contacts with Russia during the 2016 campaign.

“They spied, both before and after I won, using the intelligence apparatus of the United States to take down a president, a legally elected president, a duly elected president of the United States. It is the single biggest political crime in the history of our country," Trump claimed.

“Bill Barr can go down as the greatest attorney general in the history of our country, or he can go down as an average guy. We’ll see what happens,” Trump said, clearly applying pressure.

Continue Reading
 
 
