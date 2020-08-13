Trump pushes conspiracy theory Democrats want schools closed so there won’t be polling places

At Thursday’s White House coronavirus briefing, someone sitting in the press pool lobbed a leading softball question at President Donald Trump, asking what children will do without free school lunches when schools are shut down.

The president seized on the opportunity to say that he wants all schools to reopen. He then offered a new conspiracy theory — that Democrats are trying to keep schools closed so that they could shut down polling places located at them and force people to use mail-in ballots.

“Maybe we’ll be able to show that as a fact,” he added.

