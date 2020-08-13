Trump pushes racist birther conspiracy theory against Kamala Harris during White House briefing
President Donald Trump pushed a racist conspiracy theory against Sen. Kamala Harris (D-CA) on Thursday.
Trump was asked by an unknown reporter if Harris was an “anchor baby” who is ineligible to run for vice president.
The president praised the author of a Newsweek analysis that was widely slammed as racist birtherism, much like the racist birtherism Trump pushed against former President Barack Obama.
Watch:
Holy shit. Trump pushes a baseless, birther-style theory about Kamala Harris that holds she's not a citizen because birthright citizenship isn't a thing.
"I just heard it today that she doesn't meet the requirements … I have no idea if that's right." pic.twitter.com/ZIXYrleuVf
— Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) August 13, 2020
