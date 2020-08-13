Quantcast
Connect with us

Trump pushes racist birther conspiracy theory against Kamala Harris during White House briefing

Published

1 min ago

on

President Donald Trump pushed a racist conspiracy theory against Sen. Kamala Harris (D-CA) on Thursday.

Trump was asked by an unknown reporter if Harris was an “anchor baby” who is ineligible to run for vice president.

The president praised the author of a Newsweek analysis that was widely slammed as racist birtherism, much like the racist birtherism Trump pushed against former President Barack Obama.

ADVERTISEMENT

Watch:


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading
Do you trust the U.S
government to handle a
2nd wave of coronavirus ?
VOTE NOW

Breaking Banner

Trump begs Biden to stop ‘scoring political points’ on the White House coronavirus failures

Published

20 mins ago

on

August 13, 2020

By

President Donald Trump begged Joe Biden to stop trying to score political points by talking about Trump's failures on the coronavirus. Instead, he blamed Biden for being anti-science, an ironic claim given Biden has spent months alleging the same about Trump.

"It's a shameful situation for anybody to try to score political points while we're working to save lives," said Trump, who has been attacked for the past seven months for his failure to contain the virus.

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Trump pushes conspiracy theory Democrats want schools closed so there won’t be polling places

Published

23 mins ago

on

August 13, 2020

By

At Thursday's White House coronavirus briefing, someone sitting in the press pool lobbed a leading softball question at President Donald Trump, asking what children will do without free school lunches when schools are shut down.

The president seized on the opportunity to say that he wants all schools to reopen. He then offered a new conspiracy theory — that Democrats are trying to keep schools closed so that they could shut down polling places located at them and force people to use mail-in ballots.

"Maybe we'll be able to show that as a fact," he added.

Trump says democrats want to close the schools because that’s where polling booths are often placed. He says democrats want to keep people from voting. He is such a shameless liar that it’s almost impressive.

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

Trump lies that it is Biden — not him — who has ignored science about COVID-19

Published

30 mins ago

on

August 13, 2020

By

President Donald Trump tried to attack former Vice President for "ignoring scientific evidence" about the coronavirus during the pandemic. It's an ironic lie given the president once championed injecting disinfectant and shoving a UV light inside one's body to fight the virus.

“At every turn, Biden has been wrong about the virus - ignoring the scientific evidence," said Trump.

CNN fact-checker Daniel Dale called it false.

https://twitter.com/ddale8/status/1294023344333914120

Trump then said that Biden is "playing politics" by turning the virus into a campaign talking point. It's one of the major reasons that Trump has fallen in the polls, so it's not shocking that Trump is begging for Democrats to stop talking about the failures of his leadership on the coronavirus.

Continue Reading
 
 
You need honest news coverage. Help us deliver it. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1. Go ad-free.
LEARN MORE
close-image