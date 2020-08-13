Trump pushes racist birther conspiracy theory against Kamala Harris during White House briefing

At Thursday's White House coronavirus briefing, someone sitting in the press pool lobbed a leading softball question at President Donald Trump, asking what children will do without free school lunches when schools are shut down.

The president seized on the opportunity to say that he wants all schools to reopen. He then offered a new conspiracy theory — that Democrats are trying to keep schools closed so that they could shut down polling places located at them and force people to use mail-in ballots.

"Maybe we'll be able to show that as a fact," he added.

Trump says democrats want to close the schools because that’s where polling booths are often placed. He says democrats want to keep people from voting. He is such a shameless liar that it’s almost impressive.