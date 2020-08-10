Trump pushes ‘rigged election’ conspiracy theory during Oval Office interview with right-wing media outlet
President Donald Trump spent nearly a half an hour talking with Breitbart News reporter Matthew Boyle on Monday, the website reported.
In the Oval Office interview, Trump falsely claimed that Democrats only wanted “bailout” money for blue cities and states.
“In addition, they wanted money so that the election would end up being rigged. It would be a rigged election,” Trump claimed, pushing an unsubstantiated conspiracy theory against voting by mail, which is how the president himself casts his ballot.
“This would be a rigged election,” Trump claimed. “This is going to be one of the great messes of all time if they’re allowed to do it, if the courts don’t stop it. So we’ll see what happens.”
Trump has continued to question the legitimacy of the election in which he trails former Vice President Joe Biden in public polls.
Expect MAGA dead-enders to become even more dangerous as Trumpism proves to be a spent force
Last week, I walked over to Black Lives Matter Plaza in front of the White House to clear my head and draw some inspiration. When I arrived at the north end of the square, the line of people waiting to climb up a stepladder so they could get a better picture of “Black Lives Matter” painted on the street in bright yellow letters heartened me. They were so obviously proud and energized by DC Mayor Muriel Bowser’s act of defiance against Donald Trump itself, but also I expect by what that act represented: That the people still own this nation and still have power to move it where it needs to go.
Trump ignores First Amendment, threatens protestors, stokes violence for his Tulsa MAGA rally in am Twitter rant
In a series of incendiary tweets Friday morning President Donald Trump appeared to be attempting to create a scenario where his supporters will battle "any protestors" who come to Oklahoma to attend his MAGA rally.
After claiming victimization, the President targeted protestors – while wholly ignoring their First Amendment rights and suggesting the law is different in Oklahoma than it is "in New York, Seattle, or Minneapolis."
He then tried to declare strength, by lying about his approval rating and the support of his base, while bragging that Republicans are already lined up to attend his Saturday rally.