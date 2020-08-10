Trump pushes ‘rigged election’ conspiracy theory during Oval Office interview with right-wing media outlet

This article was paid for by Raw Story subscribers. Not a subscriber? Try us and go ad-free for $1. Prefer to give a one-time tip? Click here.

President Donald Trump spent nearly a half an hour talking with Breitbart News reporter Matthew Boyle on Monday, the website reported.

In the Oval Office interview, Trump falsely claimed that Democrats only wanted “bailout” money for blue cities and states.

“In addition, they wanted money so that the election would end up being rigged. It would be a rigged election,” Trump claimed, pushing an unsubstantiated conspiracy theory against voting by mail, which is how the president himself casts his ballot.

ADVERTISEMENT

“This would be a rigged election,” Trump claimed. “This is going to be one of the great messes of all time if they’re allowed to do it, if the courts don’t stop it. So we’ll see what happens.”

Trump has continued to question the legitimacy of the election in which he trails former Vice President Joe Biden in public polls.

This article was paid for by Raw Story subscribers. Not a subscriber? Try us and go ad-free for $1. Prefer to give a one-time tip? Click here.