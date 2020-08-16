Quantcast
Trump rages about vote by mail — but his campaign just sent mail ballot request forms to his supporters

Published

1 min ago

on

President Donald Trump in the Oval Office (Photo: Screen capture)

In another example of “do as I say not as I do,” President Donald Trump’s campaign has been caught sending out ballot request forms to his supporters after railing against voting by mail.

CNN reported that in North Carolina, Trump for Victory sent him a form where he could request an absentee ballot in the state. The form had Trump’s photo on it and his name.

“Is this a joke?” John Herter said his wife asked him when she saw the mail.

“Are you going to let the Democrats silence you? Act now to stand with President Trump,” the card says.

His family lives in Lincoln County, and there is a group of voters who were sent the mailer over the past several days.

Trump has refused to help fully fund the U.S. Postal Service, saying that it is a worthless government service because it doesn’t turn a profit. The USPS isn’t supposed to turn a profit. It’s a government service.

Trump doesn’t seem to know the difference between vote-by-mail and absentee ballots. In most states, they are the same.

In another Twitter rant, Trump went off on the state of Michigan for sending out applications similar to what Trump’s campaign did in North Carolina. At the time, Trump falsely called it “illegal,” and threatened to hold up any federal funds being sent to Michigan to help with COID-19.

The Trump campaign told CNN that their application shows how they are “working to ensure voters in every state know how their state’s sorting system works so that every eligible voter can cast their ballot and have their vote counted,” said Thea McDonald, deputy national press secretary.

You can see a full image of the application below:

Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
