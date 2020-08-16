Trump rages about vote by mail — but his campaign just sent mail ballot request forms to his supporters

In another example of “do as I say not as I do,” President Donald Trump’s campaign has been caught sending out ballot request forms to his supporters after railing against voting by mail.

CNN reported that in North Carolina, Trump for Victory sent him a form where he could request an absentee ballot in the state. The form had Trump’s photo on it and his name.

“Is this a joke?” John Herter said his wife asked him when she saw the mail.

“Are you going to let the Democrats silence you? Act now to stand with President Trump,” the card says.

His family lives in Lincoln County, and there is a group of voters who were sent the mailer over the past several days.

Trump has refused to help fully fund the U.S. Postal Service, saying that it is a worthless government service because it doesn’t turn a profit. The USPS isn’t supposed to turn a profit. It’s a government service.

Trump doesn’t seem to know the difference between vote-by-mail and absentee ballots. In most states, they are the same.

Whether you call it Vote by Mail or Absentee Voting, in Florida the election system is Safe and Secure, Tried and True. Florida’s Voting system has been cleaned up (we defeated Democrats attempts at change), so in Florida I encourage all to request a Ballot & Vote by Mail! #MAGA — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 4, 2020

Because of MAIL-IN BALLOTS, 2020 will be the most RIGGED Election in our nations history – unless this stupidity is ended. We voted during World War One & World War Two with no problem, but now they are using Covid in order to cheat by using Mail-Ins! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 22, 2020

With Universal Mail-In Voting (not Absentee Voting, which is good), 2020 will be the most INACCURATE & FRAUDULENT Election in history. It will be a great embarrassment to the USA. Delay the Election until people can properly, securely and safely vote??? — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 30, 2020

In another Twitter rant, Trump went off on the state of Michigan for sending out applications similar to what Trump’s campaign did in North Carolina. At the time, Trump falsely called it “illegal,” and threatened to hold up any federal funds being sent to Michigan to help with COID-19.

Michigan sends absentee ballot applications to 7.7 million people ahead of Primaries and the General Election. This was done illegally and without authorization by a rogue Secretary of State. I will ask to hold up funding to Michigan if they want to go down this Voter Fraud path! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 20, 2020

The Trump campaign told CNN that their application shows how they are “working to ensure voters in every state know how their state’s sorting system works so that every eligible voter can cast their ballot and have their vote counted,” said Thea McDonald, deputy national press secretary.

You can see a full image of the application below:

Got my mail in absentee ballot request form from @realDonaldTrump that will allow me to mail in my vote if I need to… but I can’t remember if this is a good thing or bad thing. Mail in is bad but absentee is good??? 🙄🙄🙄 pic.twitter.com/fbdgiq4hwc — Chandler Carranza (@ChandlerC226) August 13, 2020

