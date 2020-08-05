Quantcast
Trump rages at Sally Yates minutes before she testifies in the Senate: Greatest political crime of the century!

Published

4 mins ago

on

President Donald Trump lashed out at former Deputy Attorney General Sally Yates on Wednesday, just minutes before she was set to appear before the Senate Judiciary Committee.

“Sally Yates has zero credibility,” Trump tweeted, as Senate Judiciary Committee Chairman Lindsey Graham (R-SC) was delivering his opening statement.

“She was a part of the greatest political crime of the Century, and ObamaBiden knew EVERYTHING! Sally Yates leaked the General Flynn conversation? Ask her under oath. Republicans should start playing the Democrats game!“

Graham is accusing former Justice Department officials of abusing their power by surveilling some Trump’s associates during their investigation into Russia’s interference in the 2016 election.


2020 Election

Trump makes pitch on Catholic TV: ‘Catholics like their Second Amendment so I saved the Second Amendment’

Published

4 mins ago

on

August 5, 2020

By

President Donald Trump this week made a pitch to Catholic voters based on his assertion that he "saved the Second Amendment."

In a Tuesday interview with the Catholic TV network EWTV, correspondent Tracy Sabol asked Trump if he had a message for Catholic voters.

"Well, I think anybody having to do with, frankly, religion, but certainly the Catholic Church, you have to be with President Trump when it comes to pro-life, when it comes to all of the things, these people are going to take all of your rights away, including Second Amendment," the president said, "because, you know, Catholics like their Second Amendment. So I saved the Second Amendment."

‘Jim Acosta is a fake reporter!’ Trump angrily denies reports that he ‘still doesn’t get’ coronavirus threat

Published

4 mins ago

on

August 5, 2020

By

CNN's Jim Acosta must have struck a nerve with President Donald Trump.

Trump angrily denied Acosta's reporting that some members of the president's coronavirus task force were alarmed that Trump kept trying to change the subject during Tuesday's meeting about the deadly pandemic, and sources familiar with the White House meeting feared he still doesn't understand the gravity of the situation.

“He still doesn’t get it,” the source said. “He does not get it.”

As some members of the task force tried to stress the dire nature of the situation to the president during the meeting, the source said Trump repeatedly attempted to change the subject.

