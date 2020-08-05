Trump rages at Sally Yates minutes before she testifies in the Senate: Greatest political crime of the century!

President Donald Trump lashed out at former Deputy Attorney General Sally Yates on Wednesday, just minutes before she was set to appear before the Senate Judiciary Committee.

“Sally Yates has zero credibility,” Trump tweeted, as Senate Judiciary Committee Chairman Lindsey Graham (R-SC) was delivering his opening statement.

“She was a part of the greatest political crime of the Century, and ObamaBiden knew EVERYTHING! Sally Yates leaked the General Flynn conversation? Ask her under oath. Republicans should start playing the Democrats game!“

Graham is accusing former Justice Department officials of abusing their power by surveilling some Trump’s associates during their investigation into Russia’s interference in the 2016 election.