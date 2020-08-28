Trump ‘regards himself as a wartime leader of Red America against Blue America’: Former Bush speechwriter
A former speechwriter for President George W. Bush has written a startling essay that argues President Donald Trump sees himself as a “wartime leader” who is leading an attack on his own citizens.
In his latest piece in The Atlantic, David Frum argues that Trump’s divisive speech at the White House on Thursday “proved once again that he regards himself as a wartime leader of Red America against Blue America.”
In particular, he was struck by the way Trump made the White House itself into a partisan symbol by telling the crowd of his political opponents, “The fact is, we’re here and they’re not.”
Frum argues that Trump is setting himself up as the true leader of a massive portion of the United States populace even if he loses the general election in November.
“Trump is a secessionist from the top,” he argues. “That’s how he can describe riot and disorder as happening in ‘Biden’s America,’ even when it happens under his presidency. In his mind, the majority of the country is already ‘Biden’s America,’ even before Biden enters office—and the remainder of it will continue to be ‘Trump’s America,’ even should Trump leave office.”
2020 Election
Trump ‘regards himself as a wartime leader of Red America against Blue America’: Former Bush speechwriter
A former speechwriter for President George W. Bush has written a startling essay that argues President Donald Trump sees himself as a "wartime leader" who is leading an attack on his own citizens.
In his latest piece in The Atlantic, David Frum argues that Trump's divisive speech at the White House on Thursday "proved once again that he regards himself as a wartime leader of Red America against Blue America."
In particular, he was struck by the way Trump made the White House itself into a partisan symbol by telling the crowd of his political opponents, "The fact is, we’re here and they’re not."
2020 Election
Trump’s ‘literally unintelligible’ answer about his second term plans means 4 more years of chaos: CNN analyst
In a column for CNN, editor-at-large Chris Cillizza claimed that a series of answers given by Donald Trump to various media outlets about his second term plans if re-elected paint a portrait of a president who can't see past tomorrow.
That, he speculated, would mean for more years of chaos that would mirror his first four years.
Submitting transcripts of Trump attempting to articulate a vision of what he has to offer the country should he beat Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden in November, Cillizza took note of a recent Trump question and answer session that yielded an answer the CNN contributor called "literally unintelligible."
2020 Election
Ivanka Trump is in for a big surprise if she thinks she’ll be president one day: columnist
In her column for the Daily Beast, acerbic Donald Trump critic Molly Jong-Fast made note of Ivanka Trump's speech at the Republican National Convention and pointed out that, if the first daughter thinks it will be a stepping stone to someday becoming president too, she is in for a rude awakening.
In prose dripping with contempt, Jong-Fast labeled Ivanka nothing more than a "designer of plastic handbags" copied from competitors who only landed a job in the White House because she is Donald Trump's "favorite child," and that her accomplishments in government are vague at best.