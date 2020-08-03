Trump ridiculed for his late-night ‘OPEN THE SCHOOLS’ rant: ‘Eat your Big Mac and shut up’

President Donald Trump demanded local school boards reopen schools during a late night tweet sent after 11 p.m. on Monday.

“OPEN THE SCHOOLS!!!” Trump demanded, in all capital letters with three exclamation marks.

The president was harshly criticized for his tweet, here’s some of what people were saying:

Dear Stupid, You can't even get your own son's school to open. They have refused. The school where your son Barron is being educated refuses to open because it's not safe. Now sit there, eat your Big Mac, and shut up. — Don Winslow (@donwinslow) August 4, 2020

Apparently 158,000 deaths isn’t enough. — Brian Tyler Cohen (@briantylercohen) August 4, 2020

Teachers are not nannies — Baligubadle (@Baligubadle1) August 4, 2020

How damn ignorant can you be? If we open up schools that will be the trigger for a second wave. Just one case spreads it to hundreds in each school. Who bring it home to their parents and grandparents. We are going to kill a generation of mothers and fathers cause your stupid ass — ♻️🇺🇸 Christopher Zullo (@ChrisJZullo) August 4, 2020

NO. NO. NO. NO. NO. NO. NO ONE is going to be BULLIED into ENDANGERING their KIDS. Give it up. — The Resistor Sister ♥️🇺🇸🦅🙏🏻 (@the_resistor) August 4, 2020

Why don't YOU sit your stupid ass in a classroom with a bunch of kids all day for 8 hours a day, 5 days a week for a MONTH straight and prove that it's safe. We're not sacrificing OUR kids for YOU, asshole. — BrooklynDad_Defiant! (@mmpadellan) August 4, 2020

You can't open the schools when the pandemic is not under control. The other rich countries are opening their schools safely because they controlled the virus outside the schools first — Philip N Cohen (@familyunequal) August 4, 2020

Your kid isn’t going to school because it’s considered too dangerous. Why should other parents take the risk? — Helen Kennedy (@HelenKennedy) August 4, 2020

A bartender would normally cut someone off at this point. https://t.co/RPcAXCT46a — James 🏄🌊🇺🇸 (@nixw20) August 4, 2020

Your willingness to sacrifice my wife's life for your political interest is really touching. https://t.co/LYxDHHMGnM — Rafael Olmeda (@rolmeda) August 4, 2020

No. And fuck you. And also no.

Signed,

Teachers. PS. Fuck you. https://t.co/9HWIHBeaCE — Slava Malamud (@SlavaMalamud) August 4, 2020

It's almost midnight.

Time to tweet about spreading more disease and death. https://t.co/yfHLBdtZkL — RufusKings1776 (@RufusKings1776) August 4, 2020

He will literally sacrifice your life to stay in office. https://t.co/XUEMrnM3H4 — Tom Nichols (@RadioFreeTom) August 4, 2020

The president of the US wants to kill your children. https://t.co/EMweXMJjVb — Charles Johnson (@Green_Footballs) August 4, 2020

OPEN THE REPUBLICAN NATIONAL CONVENTION IN JACKSONVILLE FIRST!!! https://t.co/bOLYVjN7uI — Grant Stern (@grantstern) August 4, 2020