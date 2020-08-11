Trump ridiculed for Kamala Harris pick: ‘He’s united the Democratic party behind its ticket’
On Tuesday, former Vice President Joe Biden selected Sen. Kamala Harris (D-CA) as his running mate for the 2020 presidential election.
MSNBC legal analyst Joyce Vance noted the kind words by the women who were passed over during Biden’s selection process.
Allen noted that Stacey Abrams, Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA), Sen. Tammy Duckworth (D-IL), Rep. Karen Bass (D-CA) and former National Security Advisor Susan Rice.
“Trump has finally succeeded at something: He’s united the Democratic Party behind its ticket,” she noted.
This afternoon, @staceyabrams @ewarren @TammyforIL @KarenBassTweets and @AmbassadorRice have all tweeted strong, warm support for @KamalaHarris & @JoeBiden. Trump has finally succeeded at something: He's united the Democratic party behind its ticket. #WeveGotHerBack
— Joyce Alene (@JoyceWhiteVance) August 11, 2020
Here’s what they were saying about Harris joining the ticket:
My full statement: pic.twitter.com/U9SiSiniag
— Stacey Abrams (@staceyabrams) August 11, 2020
.@KamalaHarris will be a great partner to @JoeBiden in making our government a powerful force for good in the fight for social, racial, and economic justice. pic.twitter.com/q5ggXBro5B
— Elizabeth Warren (@ewarren) August 11, 2020
I've never been more confident than I am today that Joe Biden is that leader. I'm all in for the Biden-Harris ticket and hope you will join me in helping ensure that he and Kamala are able to defeat Donald Trump and restore the soul of America this November.
— Tammy Duckworth (@TammyforIL) August 11, 2020
@KamalaHarris is a great choice for Vice President.
Her tenacious pursuit of justice and relentless advocacy for the people is what is needed right now. 1/ pic.twitter.com/Fnv9SgWxDc
— Karen Bass (@KarenBassTweets) August 11, 2020
California is better because of her work as Attorney General and stronger because of her work as Senator.
Now all Americans will benefit from her work as Vice President.
I will do everything I can to help her and @JoeBiden win in November. 3/3
— Karen Bass (@KarenBassTweets) August 11, 2020
My warmest congratulations to @KamalaHarris. I am confident Biden-Harris will prove to be a winning ticket. I will do my utmost to help them win and govern. 👇🏽 pic.twitter.com/9pfJggZSV9
— Susan Rice (@AmbassadorRice) August 11, 2020
2020 Election
Obama praises selection of Harris as running mate: ‘Biden nailed this decision’
On Tuesday, following the selection of Sen. Kamala Harris (D-CA) for former Vice President Joe Biden's running mate, ex-President Barack Obama released a statement lauding the choice.
"Choosing a vice president is the first important decision a president makes," wrote Obama. "Joe Biden nailed this decision. By choosing Senator Kamala Harris as America’s next vice president, he's underscored his own judgment and character."
"I've known Senator Harris for a long time. She is more than prepared for the job," continued Obama. "She's spent her career defending our Constitution and fighting for the folks who need a fair shake. Her own life story is one that I and so many others can see ourselves in: a story that says that no matter where you come from, what you look like, who you worship, or who you love, there's a place for you here. It's a fundamentally American perspective, one that's led us out of the hardest times before. And it's a perspective we can all rally behind right now."
‘You guys really do suck without WikiLeaks’: Trump decimated for calling Biden VP pick Kamala Harris ‘phony’
President Donald Trump has labeled U.S. Senator Kamala Harris (D-CA), just announced as Joe Biden's vice presidential running mate, "phony," and Biden's "political living will."
"Not long ago Kamala Harris called Joe Biden a racist and asked for an apology she never received," the Trump campaign said in a statement. That is false.
"Clearly, Phony Kamala will abandon her own morals, as well as try to bury her record as a prosecutor, in order to appease the anti-police extremists controlling the Democrat Party," the statement, allegedly penned by Katrina Pierson, continues.