Trump ridiculed for Kamala Harris pick: ‘He’s united the Democratic party behind its ticket’

On Tuesday, former Vice President Joe Biden selected Sen. Kamala Harris (D-CA) as his running mate for the 2020 presidential election.

MSNBC legal analyst Joyce Vance noted the kind words by the women who were passed over during Biden’s selection process.

Allen noted that Stacey Abrams, Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA), Sen. Tammy Duckworth (D-IL), Rep. Karen Bass (D-CA) and former National Security Advisor Susan Rice.

“Trump has finally succeeded at something: He’s united the Democratic Party behind its ticket,” she noted.

Here’s what they were saying about Harris joining the ticket:

.@KamalaHarris will be a great partner to @JoeBiden in making our government a powerful force for good in the fight for social, racial, and economic justice. pic.twitter.com/q5ggXBro5B — Elizabeth Warren (@ewarren) August 11, 2020

I've never been more confident than I am today that Joe Biden is that leader. I'm all in for the Biden-Harris ticket and hope you will join me in helping ensure that he and Kamala are able to defeat Donald Trump and restore the soul of America this November. — Tammy Duckworth (@TammyforIL) August 11, 2020

@KamalaHarris is a great choice for Vice President. Her tenacious pursuit of justice and relentless advocacy for the people is what is needed right now. 1/ pic.twitter.com/Fnv9SgWxDc — Karen Bass (@KarenBassTweets) August 11, 2020

California is better because of her work as Attorney General and stronger because of her work as Senator. Now all Americans will benefit from her work as Vice President. I will do everything I can to help her and @JoeBiden win in November. 3/3 — Karen Bass (@KarenBassTweets) August 11, 2020

