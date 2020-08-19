Trump ridiculed for new ‘bonkers’ attack on Obama ahead of the former president’s DNC speech

At President Donald Trump’s latest press briefing, he devoted time to attacking former President Barack Obama, saying “I see the horror that he’s left us — the stupidity of the transactions he made.”

The president drew anger and mockery on social media for his efforts to tear down Obama, who will be speaking at the Democratic National Convention this evening.

ADVERTISEMENT

Trump is now rambling on about how he had to run because Obama did such a bad job and how much he liked his old life and how much this is all Obama’s fault and then he realizes he is deep in the crazy and says thank you and shambles off — Tom Nichols (@RadioFreeTom) August 19, 2020

Trump responds to Obama’s criticism by saying, “I see the horror that he’s left us. The stupidity of the transactions that he made.” He adds, “How bad he was…so ineffective…so terrible.” — Daniel Dale (@ddale8) August 19, 2020

Obama saved the auto industry.#RiggerInChief wants to tank Goodyear. pic.twitter.com/E4xkDQ9kM6 — Putin Paid Bounties On Soldiers (@MusicReviewer7) August 19, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

“I see the horror that he’s left us, the stupidity…” `Horror and stupidity’? Isn’t that his theme song? “We have our great border wall.” We do? And it’s great? And he wants us to believe Obama was not GREAT? As thousands die? Do people still believe this shit? https://t.co/o79KlJX9dU — Paul Zollo (@PaulSZollo) August 19, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

The “horror” he left was a renewed economy, by bailing out the Big 3 auto makers, and the banks after the mortgage disaster. You know Donald, the economy that Obama saved, and you are taking credit for. — Joe battista (@Joebattista2) August 19, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

Trump knows how bad he looks in comparison. Half the people who voted for Trump in the last election won’t admit to it now much less next year. — RufusKingIsNotAmused (@is_rufus) August 19, 2020

Coming from a guy whose bankrupted 6 of his businesses including a casino 🤦🏻‍♂️ — Relaxed _Relic (@RelaxedRelic) August 19, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

Trump is always projecting his shortcomings on others. Obama left him a booming economy and he managed to muck it up. The thing is, we knew he was going to find a way to mess it up. Every single problem he has had over the last four years, he has brought upon himself. #Impeached — flyingrv (@flyingrv) August 19, 2020

#Trump is so jealous of President Obama, his electoral and popular vote victories, this record of extended economic expansion and his ability to bring unity across a mosaic of demographic groups and it drives him bonkers….. — TrumanDem 🇺🇸🌊🐊🚀 (@TrumanDem) August 19, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT