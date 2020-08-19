Quantcast
Connect with us

Trump ridiculed for new ‘bonkers’ attack on Obama ahead of the former president’s DNC speech

Published

18 mins ago

on

President Donald Trump (Photo: Screen capture)

At President Donald Trump’s latest press briefing, he devoted time to attacking former President Barack Obama, saying “I see the horror that he’s left us — the stupidity of the transactions he made.”

The president drew anger and mockery on social media for his efforts to tear down Obama, who will be speaking at the Democratic National Convention this evening.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading
Has the United States
failed in its response
to the Covid-19 pandemic?
VOTE NOW

Breaking Banner

Trump ridiculed for new ‘bonkers’ attack on Obama ahead of the former president’s DNC speech

Published

18 mins ago

on

August 19, 2020

By

At President Donald Trump's latest press briefing, he devoted time to attacking former President Barack Obama, saying "I see the horror that he's left us — the stupidity of the transactions he made."

The president drew anger and mockery on social media for his efforts to tear down Obama, who will be speaking at the Democratic National Convention this evening.

Trump is now rambling on about how he had to run because Obama did such a bad job and how much he liked his old life and how much this is all Obama’s fault and then he realizes he is deep in the crazy and says thank you and shambles off

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

WATCH: Trump gives a horrifying answer when pressed on support from unhinged conspiracy cult

Published

60 mins ago

on

August 19, 2020

By

When President Donald Trump sees an inferno, his instinct is to pour gasoline on it.

Though his performances in the White House briefing room have already stretched the country’s capacity to be shocked, the president gave an exceptionally reckless and dangerous answer to a reporter on Wednesday when asked about QAnon.

The conspiracy theory behind the QAnon movement holds that Trump is secretly working to dismantle a satanic child trafficking ring at the upper echelons of society. It is completely out of touch reality, and the FBI has cited it in a bulletin warning of dangerous conspiracy theories that pose domestic extremist threats. It warned:

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

‘More bonkers than usual’: Trump buried in scorn for latest ‘pathetic’ press conference

Published

1 hour ago

on

August 19, 2020

By

On Wednesday, President Donald Trump gave a new press conference, during which he refused to disavow QAnon after being told what it was, and doubled down on his call to boycott Goodyear tires for discouraging political attire at work.

Commenters on social media laid into the president's latest performance.

Time to remember the location of the nearest shelter.

— Carlos Hidalgo (@carloshidalgo) August 19, 2020

Continue Reading
 
 