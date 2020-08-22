Trump ripped by rocker Ozzy Osbourne for ‘acting like a fool’ on COVID-19 while 1,000 Americans die every day

In a new interview with Rolling Stone, singer/songwriter Ozzy Osbourne unloaded on President Donald Trump for his mishandling of the coronavirus pandemic.
“In my lifetime, I’ve never known anything like this,” said Osbourne. “It’s getting worse, not better. And this guy’s acting like a fool. I don’t really like to talk politics that much, but I’ve got to say what I feel with this guy. There’s not much hope left. Maybe he’s got a trick up his sleeve and he’s going to surprise us all, and I hope he has.”
“Over a thousand more people died in one day. That’s f*cking crazy,” added Osbourne. “People got to get with this social distancing and mask-wearing or else it’s never gonna go away.”
Trump originally expressed a belief the virus would go away on its own. After it spread and several states locked down, the president pressured states to reopen businesses and schools even as experts warned the virus was not under control yet.
