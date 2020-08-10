Trump ripped for pushing capital gains tax during unemployment crisis: ‘Only rich people pay that tax’

President Donald Trump on Monday again floated the idea of a capital gains tax in response to the coronavirus economic crisis.

Catherine Rampell, a Washington Post columnist, noted that would do little to help Americans as the richest Americans would receive the vast majority of the benefits.

“Want to know whom this would benefit? In 2019, the richest 1 percent of tax filers reported *three-quarters* of all long-term capital gains,” she noted.

Want to know whom this would benefit?

In 2019, the richest 1 percent of tax filers reported *three-quarters* of all long-term capital gains https://t.co/iVjBTfbLw5 https://t.co/v4fhES2eih pic.twitter.com/JclG6XTgpC — Catherine Rampell (@crampell) August 10, 2020

Here’s what others were saying about the idea:

Capital gains does nothing for middle class – capital gains only benefits the very rich. Donald Trump is only president of the very rich white people. — Silver Eagle (@SandDollar04) August 10, 2020

Trump talks again about a capital gains tax cut, which he has previously called “elitist” — Jeff Stein (@JStein_WaPo) August 10, 2020

Millions are out of work Millions can't afford rent or their mortgage Schools don't have enough resources There's not enough testing So naturally Trump's priority is to help the top 1%. https://t.co/wnjlIoBeWj — Lily Adams (@adamslily) August 10, 2020

Trump floats more tax cuts for "the middle class" before the election and says "we’re looking very seriously at a capital gains tax cut." Typically, those require a vote by Congress, but… — Eli Stokols (@EliStokols) August 10, 2020

For anyone surprised by this: he's just replaying his historically successful hits. He's desperate, trying to remember what worked for him previously. His mind isn't that complex; it's just "people who liked me got excited when I said this a couple years ago, gonna try it again" https://t.co/aW4C5toAsK — Elizabeth Spiers (@espiers) August 10, 2020

It is hard to imagine anything less helpful to most of those impacted by the COVID crisis than a capital gains tax cut…which, of course, naturally, as ever, helps the rich and does nothing for those in need (despite the "helps create jobs" BS). — David Rothkopf (@djrothkopf) August 10, 2020

Translation: We are looking into giving more tax cuts to the Super Rich.

Sorry poor people, he got nothing for you.#VoteBidenToSaveAmerica https://t.co/8l1XveBeOe — Realnatalee (@1Realnatalee) August 10, 2020

Trump again tees up a capital gains tax cut? My take on this majestically stupid and greedy idea: https://t.co/QxLmf9XILn — Michael Hiltzik (@hiltzikm) August 10, 2020

A grotesque scheme to help his rich cronies loot more from the government & economy as the nations suffering escalates — but wouldn’t it lead to massive selling of stocks to realize gains and so drag down the markets he’s so eager to pump up in the run up to election? https://t.co/f9I32YFiln — Philip Gourevitch (@PGourevitch) August 10, 2020

Trump is talking about Capital Gains tax cut. That is a rich persons tax he is going to cut. — REESUS PATRIOT™💙 (@ReesusP) August 10, 2020

Payroll tax holiday and a capital gains tax cut. Seriously? I'm no Piketty, but I don't think either of those jack and/or squat for people who have lost their jobs, have no money, no food, and are being evicted. It's like looting the bar in Goodfellas before burning it down. https://t.co/BIz3uE18gQ — Cassandra of Troy (@BrynnTannehill) August 10, 2020

Alice in Wonderland is at the podium. People can’t feed their kids, are worried about losing their homes, worried about getting sick, etc.#Trump’s babbling about the stock market, S&P, #DowJones, etc. He wants a Cut in Capital Gains Tax! FYI, only rich people pay that tax! https://t.co/AHddQpdKwH — Karen Farber (@Farbeka) August 10, 2020

it’s all the real americans at the country club are talking about https://t.co/TiMPpnLk7r — kilgore trout, new tone haver (@KT_So_It_Goes) August 10, 2020

This is going to mean sooooooo much to the people who can barely afford to pay rent or eat. Once again, anything Trump can do to make his rich friends richer… https://t.co/BYuAfa3WrR — T.D. (@TD1TribeKU) August 10, 2020