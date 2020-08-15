Quantcast
Trump ripped for saying he's making USPS great again: 'Guys, I think the president might be lying to us'

Published

3 mins ago

on

Donald Trump (AFP:File : MANDEL NGAN)

2020 Election

Published

3 mins ago

on

August 15, 2020

By

President Donald Trump on Saturday defending the sabotage of the U.S. Postal Service by Postmaster General Louis DeJoy.

At a pressconference at the president's private, members-only Bedminster Golf Club, Trump said DeJoy was trying to make the USPS "great again."

Here's some of what people were saying about his comments:

President Trump on his support for Postmaster General DeJoy: "He's a fantastic man. He wants to make the post office great again. You ever hear the expression? He wants to make the post office great again. The post office is catastrophe."

