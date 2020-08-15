Trump ripped for saying he’s making USPS great again: ‘Guys, I think the president might be lying to us’

President Donald Trump on Saturday defending the sabotage of the U.S. Postal Service by Postmaster General Louis DeJoy.

At a pressconference at the president’s private, members-only Bedminster Golf Club, Trump said DeJoy was trying to make the USPS “great again.”

Here’s some of what people were saying about his comments:

President Trump on his support for Postmaster General DeJoy: "He's a fantastic man. He wants to make the post office great again. You ever hear the expression? He wants to make the post office great again. The post office is catastrophe." — Craig Caplan (@CraigCaplan) August 15, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

Perhaps I'm just a bit confused, but I'm unable to see how delaying mail for weeks makes the Post Office great? — Scott L (@The1wiggin) August 15, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

We will be retiring the word “great,” once this hell is over. Right, @MerriamWebster ? Right? — Robin L (@RobinLuvsDisney) August 15, 2020

Or profiting off of them. — Corinne – I didn't see sh*t (@CorinneFavero) August 15, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

Guys I think the president might be lying to us — Fleetwood Macintosh (@trubisky10) August 15, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

Trump says his campaign donor who was appointed as postmaster general has his backing for efforts to undermine services, which are delaying the delivery of life-saving medicine, paychecks and other needs: “He wants to make the post office great again.” pic.twitter.com/7WNLyQibtK — DNC War Room (@DNCWarRoom) August 15, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

The way he makes things great again seem at odds with the definition. — Lee Goettl Voices (@leegoettl) August 15, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

The Postal Service is our only hope, enshrined in the US Constitution…Trump’s brazen attempt to sabotage one is sabotaging both.

I:8:7 "To establish Post Offices" pic.twitter.com/3G6smG3pmN — Raziel Abulafia (@AbuRaziel) August 15, 2020

The repeated problem is @realDonaldTrump’s lack of understanding of the definition of making something “great again.” His blatant undermining and attempted deconstruction of the U.S. Post Office is the real “catastrophe.”#TrumpPressBriefing #TrumpPressConference pic.twitter.com/VLfIXROsce — American Bridge 21st Century (@American_Bridge) August 15, 2020