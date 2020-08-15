Trump ripped for saying he’s making USPS great again: ‘Guys, I think the president might be lying to us’
President Donald Trump on Saturday defending the sabotage of the U.S. Postal Service by Postmaster General Louis DeJoy.
At a pressconference at the president’s private, members-only Bedminster Golf Club, Trump said DeJoy was trying to make the USPS “great again.”
Here’s some of what people were saying about his comments:
President Trump on his support for Postmaster General DeJoy: "He's a fantastic man. He wants to make the post office great again. You ever hear the expression? He wants to make the post office great again. The post office is catastrophe."
— Craig Caplan (@CraigCaplan) August 15, 2020
By doing this? pic.twitter.com/SqPH6fn7Re
— Maureen 🇨🇦🆘❤️🆘🇨🇦 (@momads99) August 15, 2020
Perhaps I'm just a bit confused, but I'm unable to see how delaying mail for weeks makes the Post Office great?
— Scott L (@The1wiggin) August 15, 2020
We will be retiring the word “great,” once this hell is over. Right, @MerriamWebster ? Right?
— Robin L (@RobinLuvsDisney) August 15, 2020
Or profiting off of them.
— Corinne – I didn't see sh*t (@CorinneFavero) August 15, 2020
Guys I think the president might be lying to us
— Fleetwood Macintosh (@trubisky10) August 15, 2020
Trump says his campaign donor who was appointed as postmaster general has his backing for efforts to undermine services, which are delaying the delivery of life-saving medicine, paychecks and other needs: “He wants to make the post office great again.” pic.twitter.com/7WNLyQibtK
— DNC War Room (@DNCWarRoom) August 15, 2020
The way he makes things great again seem at odds with the definition.
— Lee Goettl Voices (@leegoettl) August 15, 2020
Jesus Christ. https://t.co/BsG5Z8MWWL
— IllinoisNewDemocratRicoP (@reesetheone1) August 15, 2020
The Postal Service is our only hope, enshrined in the US Constitution…Trump’s brazen attempt to sabotage one is sabotaging both.
I:8:7 "To establish Post Offices" pic.twitter.com/3G6smG3pmN
— Raziel Abulafia (@AbuRaziel) August 15, 2020
The repeated problem is @realDonaldTrump’s lack of understanding of the definition of making something “great again.”
His blatant undermining and attempted deconstruction of the U.S. Post Office is the real “catastrophe.”#TrumpPressBriefing #TrumpPressConference pic.twitter.com/VLfIXROsce
— American Bridge 21st Century (@American_Bridge) August 15, 2020
2020 Election
Trump ripped for saying he’s making USPS great again: ‘Guys, I think the president might be lying to us’
President Donald Trump on Saturday defending the sabotage of the U.S. Postal Service by Postmaster General Louis DeJoy.
At a pressconference at the president's private, members-only Bedminster Golf Club, Trump said DeJoy was trying to make the USPS "great again."
Here's some of what people were saying about his comments:
President Trump on his support for Postmaster General DeJoy: "He's a fantastic man. He wants to make the post office great again. You ever hear the expression? He wants to make the post office great again. The post office is catastrophe."
2020 Election
Trump continues to push a debunked and racist conspiracy theory against Kamala Harris
Sen. Kamala Harris (D-CA) was born in Oakland, California and is eligible to serve in the highest office in the land.
But President Donald Trump on Saturday refused to denounce the racist conspiracy theory that she may not be eligible.
The conspiracy theory, which Newsweek has walked back and apologized for publishing, has been thoroughly debunked.
https://twitter.com/AP/status/1294250194796711937
Here's some of what people were saying about Trump's latest racist birther conspiracy theory:
2020 Election
WATCH: Trump whines about getting blamed for college football not occurring due to his COVID failures
President Donald Trump complained about sports during a hastily-arranged Saturday news conference at his Bedminster Golf Club in New Jersey.
"I want to say that I want college football to come back. These are strong, healthy, incredible people. These are people that want to play football very badly," Trump argued.
The president then spoke of his extensive conversations on the subject with Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence.
Trump then complained about press reports suggesting he will be blamed for America's bungled coronavirus response preventing the playing of college football, a point Democrats are already making.