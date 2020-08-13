Trump attacks ‘mad woman’ Kamala Harris, ‘crazy’ Pelosi and ‘not smart’ AOC
President Donald Trump kicked off Thursday morning racist and misogynistic attacks against powerful Democratic women. His targets: presumptive Democratic vice presidential nominee Kamala Harris, Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi, MSNBC host Mika Brzezinski, and U.S. Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez.
In an early morning interview with Fox News Business’s Maria Bartiromo the president called U.S. Senator Kamala Harris (D-CA) “condescending” and a “Mad Woman.”
“Now you have sort of a Mad Woman,” Trump said, “I call her, because she was so angry and such hatred with Justice Kavanaugh. I mean, I’ve never seen anything like it. She was the angriest of the group and they were all angry. They’re all radical left angry people.”
Shortly before going on-air Trump launched a tweet attacking MSNBC host Mika Brzezinski as a “ditzy airhead wife.”
Very poor morning TV ratings for MSDNC’s Morning Joe, headed by a complete Psycho named Joe Scarborough and his ditzy airhead wife, Mika, and also @CNN, headed by complete unknowns. Congratulations to @foxandfriends on dominating the mornings (thank you President Trump!).
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 13, 2020
He also called U.S. Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) “not even smart,” as CNN’s Daniel Dale reported.
President Donald Trump since at least June has been courting what he calls “suburban housewives,” by which experts say he means white women – a demographic he is trailing Joe Biden in by double digits. Trump’s racist and misogynistic appeals include framing Black people as poor occupants of “low income” housing who want to destroy rich white neighborhoods.
Here’s a recent tweet displaying his misogynistic and racist world-view which harkens back to the 1950’s:
The “suburban housewife” will be voting for me. They want safety & are thrilled that I ended the long running program where low income housing would invade their neighborhood. Biden would reinstall it, in a bigger form, with Corey Booker in charge! @foxandfriends @MariaBartiromo
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 12, 2020
President Donald Trump told Fox Business's Maria Bartiromo on Thursday that he is blocking needed funds to the United States Postal Service as a way to thwart Democrats' efforts to have mail-in voting during the 2020 presidential election.
When asked a question about giving the Post Office the resources needed to handle millions of mail-in ballots this fall, the president said he was not interested in providing the funds.
"Now they need that money in order to make the Post Office work so it can take all of these millions and millions of ballots," Trump said, according to CNN's Abby Philip. "But if they don’t get those two items that means you can’t have universal mail-in voting."
MSNBC's John Heilemann marveled at the "total disarray" in President Donald Trump's response to Sen. Kamala Harris joining the Democratic ticket.
The president has seemed even more off than usual since Joe Biden named the California Democrat his running mate, the "Morning Joe" contributor said, although Trump and the Republican Party should have been prepared for that likely scenario.
"If you think about the metrics by which we judge in politics, a VP rollout, they controlled the timing, didn't have a leak that came out, got out ahead of them," Heilemann said. "All the electronic means they used on Tuesday to get the word out, 24 hours later you had a unified Democratic Party. No faction of the party taking potshots at the pick. Not just unified but enthused, donors writing checks. Small donors on the web giving the campaign its biggest fund-raising campaign in history. Everything you could want on the Democratic side and rave reviews from the press. A candidate who cleared the bar ready to be commander in chief. No one questioning their qualifications, and on the Republican side, total disarray in terms of what the message is supposed to be."
CNN's April Ryan on Thursday said that President Donald Trump has resorted to calling Sen. Kamala Harris "nasty" because it's his go-to reaction whenever he's challenged by "strong Black women."
When discussing the president's attacks on the presumptive Democratic vice presidential nominee, Ryan explained that the president will always fall back on the lowest common denominators of racism and sexism.