Trump attacks ‘rogue’ GOP senator who criticized his executive orders: ‘Plays into hands of Radical Left Dems!’

President Donald Trump on Monday lashed out at Sen. Ben Sasses (R-NE), who over the weekend criticized the president’s executive orders regarding the payroll tax and enhanced unemployment benefits.

“RINO Ben Sasse, who needed my support and endorsement in order to get the Republican nomination for Senate from the GREAT State of Nebraska, has, now that he’s got it (Thank you President T), gone rogue, again,” the president wrote. “This foolishness plays right into the hands of the Radical Left Dems!”

ADVERTISEMENT

Sasse over the weekend slammed the president’s executive orders as “unconstitutional slop” and compared them to the executive orders issued by former President Barack Obama that many Republicans used to criticize.

In fact, Trump himself at the time regularly attacked Obama for issuing executive orders that he deemed “power grabs.”