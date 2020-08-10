Quantcast
Trump attacks ‘rogue’ GOP senator who criticized his executive orders: ‘Plays into hands of Radical Left Dems!’

Published

3 hours ago

on

President Donald Trump on Monday lashed out at Sen. Ben Sasses (R-NE), who over the weekend criticized the president’s executive orders regarding the payroll tax and enhanced unemployment benefits.

“RINO Ben Sasse, who needed my support and endorsement in order to get the Republican nomination for Senate from the GREAT State of Nebraska, has, now that he’s got it (Thank you President T), gone rogue, again,” the president wrote. “This foolishness plays right into the hands of the Radical Left Dems!”

Sasse over the weekend slammed the president’s executive orders as “unconstitutional slop” and compared them to the executive orders issued by former President Barack Obama that many Republicans used to criticize.

In fact, Trump himself at the time regularly attacked Obama for issuing executive orders that he deemed “power grabs.”


2020 Election

Republicans could be blindsided by a devastating ‘late-breaking blue shift’ in November: report

Published

1 min ago

on

August 10, 2020

By

On Tuesday night, November 6, 2018, Republicans got some very bad news: they had lost their majority in the U.S. House of Representatives. But after Election Night, as the vote counting continued, Republicans realized just how large the blue wave was in the 2018 midterms — an example of what journalist David A. Graham, in an August 10 article for The Atlantic, describes as a “late-breaking blue shift.” And the same thing, according to Graham, might happen in 2020.

Continue Reading

2020 Election

‘I’m very Republican but he’s starting to turn me away’: Trump’s antics have put Texas in play

Published

3 mins ago

on

August 10, 2020

By

According to a report from Reuters, Democrats are sinking more money into Texas in the belief that voters in the state have grown tired of Donald Trump and his faltering administration, making the Lone Star State's 38 electoral votes ripe for the picking.

With Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) privately confiding Republicans are in trouble in Texas which is being wracked by the coronavirus pandemic, the report notes that "polls show Texans increasingly frustrated with President Donald Trump’s response amid a massive resurgence in coronavirus cases" before adding that the state is included in $280 million advertising blitz to be rolled out in the fall.

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

Prepare for a permanent pandemic — things are never going back to normal

Published

10 mins ago

on

August 10, 2020

By

Forget about the old days. They are gone. Forget about the old ways of doing things. They are gone. You are facing things your parents never faced. Your children are facing things that you, as a child, never faced. Everything has changed. I mean that completely, categorically. The one exception is our belief in a return to normal. There is no normal. Unless you mean chaos and disaster. Unless you mean they’re normal.

This article was originally published at The Editorial Board

There was a brief period when this country could have done something about the novel coronavirus now crawling over every nook and cranny of our individual lives and society. There was a time when it could have been minimized, even stopped, while we recovered from damage already done. That moment has passed. The pandemic is here to stay. Its individual and social impact is permanent. At first we talked about a lost month. Then about a lost summer. Soon, a lost year, lost decade, until finally, if we’re lucky and if we’re wise, we realize what we’re talking about is a lost generation.

Continue Reading
 
 
