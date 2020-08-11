Trump says he would ‘absolutely’ fill a Supreme Court vacancy in the last five months of his term

President Donald Trump on Tuesday insisted that he would “absolutely” fill a Supreme Court vacancy in the last five months of his term.

During a discussion with conservative radio host Hugh Hewitt, the president insisted that he would go through with a Supreme Court nomination even though former President Barack Obama was not allowed to fill one at the end of his presidency.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Absolutely, I’d do it,” Trump replied. “You know, I don’t know what you’re talking about, time, but if you’re talking about if something would happen now, no, I would move quickly.”

“If there is a vacancy this year or early next year or anytime in your second term, do you have a choice already in mind to nominate?” Hewitt wondered.

“I do,” Trump admitted without divulging a name. “I have somebody that I think would be excellent. I do.”

Trump also mused about the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on his bid for another term.

“I think it’s another reason we should win,” he said. “And we’re doing very well. I don’t know if you’ve seen, the polls have been going up like a rocket ship.”

ADVERTISEMENT

“Hey, I was, George Washington would have had a hard time beating me before the plague came in, before the China plague,” he added.