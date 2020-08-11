Trump says he would ‘absolutely’ fill a Supreme Court vacancy in the last five months of his term
President Donald Trump on Tuesday insisted that he would “absolutely” fill a Supreme Court vacancy in the last five months of his term.
During a discussion with conservative radio host Hugh Hewitt, the president insisted that he would go through with a Supreme Court nomination even though former President Barack Obama was not allowed to fill one at the end of his presidency.
“Absolutely, I’d do it,” Trump replied. “You know, I don’t know what you’re talking about, time, but if you’re talking about if something would happen now, no, I would move quickly.”
“If there is a vacancy this year or early next year or anytime in your second term, do you have a choice already in mind to nominate?” Hewitt wondered.
“I do,” Trump admitted without divulging a name. “I have somebody that I think would be excellent. I do.”
Trump also mused about the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on his bid for another term.
“I think it’s another reason we should win,” he said. “And we’re doing very well. I don’t know if you’ve seen, the polls have been going up like a rocket ship.”
“Hey, I was, George Washington would have had a hard time beating me before the plague came in, before the China plague,” he added.
2020 Election
2020 Election
Trump claims ‘men are insulted’ because Biden might pick a Black woman vice president
President Donald Trump on Tuesday suggested that "men are insulted" because presumptive Democratic nominee Joe Biden is expected to pick a Black woman as a running mate.
"He roped himself into a certain group of people," Trump told Fox Sports Radio, referring to Biden's vice presidential pick. "Some people would say that men are insulted by that. And some people would say it's fine."
He went on to insist that "people don’t vote for the Vice President.”
“In the end it doesn’t really matter," Trump said.
2020 Election
Trump has a plan to steal the election — here’s the risky way Dem voters can thwart it: columnist
President Donald Trump has been simultaneously attacking mail-in voting even as his administration's officials have been slowing down the United States Postal Service's deliveries in the months leading up to the 2020 presidential election.
New York Times columnist Jamelle Bouie believes that the president is going to claim victory on election night if early results show him ahead, and then try to block the counting of any ballots that have been sent through mail.