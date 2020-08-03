Quantcast
Trump says there’s been ‘confusion’ — but urges supporters to mask up: ‘We have nothing to lose’

Published

1 min ago

on

After months of casting doubt about wearing masks, President Donald Trump on Monday emailed his supporters about the “confusion” on the subject.

“We are all in this together, and while I know there has been some confusion surrounding the usage of face masks, I think it’s something we should all try to do when we are not able to be socially distanced from others,” Trump wrote in the email, that was posted online by multiple journalists.

I don’t love wearing them either. Masks may be good, they may be just okay, or they may be great,” the email read.

In the email, Trump referred to COVID-19 as “the China Virus.”

“My feeling is, we have nothing to lose, and possibly everything to gain, including the next chapter to our country, and to keep things open whether it be schools or businesses,” he wrote. “Why not give it a shot!”

Here’s why the coronavirus spike is especially devastating to rural communities

Published

8 mins ago

on

August 3, 2020

By

The first coronavirus hot spots in the country were densely-populated cities with international ports of entry, like New York City, San Francisco, and Seattle.

But the virus has now penetrated deep into rural areas around the country. And according to Politico, a new study has shed light on the catastrophic problems this has created for rural communities: more than half of U.S. rural communities have no ICU beds, forcing hospitals to transfer patients far away to other facilities that can accommodate severe COVID-19 cases.

Continue Reading

Joy Reid medical expert blasts the president’s lies on coronavirus: ‘Trump needs to stay in his lane’

Published

44 mins ago

on

August 3, 2020

By

MSNBC anchor Joy Reid interviewed Dr. Bernard B. Ashby about the latest coming from the White House on the coronavirus pandemic.

"If, for instance, you did not test for pregnancy, does it mean you are not pregnant?" Reid asked.

Ashby, a cardiologist from Miami, praised the anchor on her new primetime show, "The ReidOut," but did not directly answer the question.

"And in terms of the whole discourse, the fact that I'm having to respond to Trump about clinical medicine is ridiculous," Dr. Ashby explained.

"Trump needs to stay in his lane. Like, we went to medical school for a long time, we did training for a long time to speak on exactly what ... we have the expertise to speak on and the fact that Trump is asserting himself in academic medicine, into clinical medicine is ridiculous," he explained.

Continue Reading
 

GOP governor blocks local officials from forcing private schools to only hold classes online

Published

55 mins ago

on

August 3, 2020

By

On Monday, The Daily Beast reported that Gov. Larry Hogan (R-MD) is overriding a local order from Montgomery County restricting private schools to operating online only, as a safety precaution against the coronavirus outbreak raging in the area.

"Hogan issued an emergency order Monday that said private schools’ reopening would be up to individual schools and not mandated by the state," reported Madeline Charbonneau. "'The blanket closure mandate imposed by Montgomery County was overly broad and inconsistent with the powers intended to be delegated to the county health officer,' Hogan said."

Continue Reading
 
 
