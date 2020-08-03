Trump says there’s been ‘confusion’ — but urges supporters to mask up: ‘We have nothing to lose’

After months of casting doubt about wearing masks, President Donald Trump on Monday emailed his supporters about the “confusion” on the subject.

“We are all in this together, and while I know there has been some confusion surrounding the usage of face masks, I think it’s something we should all try to do when we are not able to be socially distanced from others,” Trump wrote in the email, that was posted online by multiple journalists.

I don’t love wearing them either. Masks may be good, they may be just okay, or they may be great,” the email read.

In the email, Trump referred to COVID-19 as “the China Virus.”

“My feeling is, we have nothing to lose, and possibly everything to gain, including the next chapter to our country, and to keep things open whether it be schools or businesses,” he wrote. “Why not give it a shot!”

