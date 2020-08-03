Quantcast
Trump says we should ‘re-run’ races in New York because of mail-in voting

Published

1 min ago

on

On Monday, when asked about mail-in voting by OANN at his coronavirus briefing, President Donald Trump claimed we might have to “re-run” some of the New York congressional races, and proceeded to tell a litany of meritless lies about the supposed problems of mail-in ballots.

“You can have double-voting … they have no clue what’s going on, they’ve lost ballots, there’s fraudulent ballots,” said Trump.

He once again said “absentee ballots are great … universal mail-in ballots are the problem.” He added, baselessly, “you can have two ballots, you can harvest ballots, it’s harvesting,” and complained that you might have to “wait seven days” to know who won the election and it’s “messed up.” And he said he would be suing the state of Nevada to stop an expansion of mail-in voting.


Trump explodes over ‘Democrat stuff’ when asked about Manhattan prosecutors investigating his taxes

Published

9 mins ago

on

August 3, 2020

By

At Monday's White House coronavirus briefing, President Donald Trump was asked for comment about the new filings from New York prosecutors suggesting the subpoena for his tax returns is part of a criminal investigation into his businesses. Trump responded by raging that it was "a continuation of the Democrat stuff" and a "witch hunt."

"This is a continuation of the worst witch hunt in American history," said Trump. "Didn't work out for Congress, didn't work out for Mueller, didn't work out for anybody, so what they're doing is they send people all over the country, I guess. But it's really a terrible thing they do. It's a terrible thing. The witch hunt has gone on long enough."

Trump buried in scorn for latest coronavirus briefing: ‘It’s getting to be pretty Soviet around here’

Published

22 mins ago

on

August 3, 2020

By

On Monday, President Donald Trump delivered another White House briefing on the coronavirus pandemic, during which he claimed his administration was making significant progress, even while calling once again for schools to reopen and end lockdowns.

The president's message was derided by commenters on social media.

#Trump claims Telehealth is something his administration set up years ago, first for the VA and now for everybody else. Says he's making sure it's here to stay.

Ron DeSantis warned of COVID exposure after attending Florida sheriffs meeting where 5 tested positive: report

Published

42 mins ago

on

August 3, 2020

By

Top Republican officials in Florida were notified by state health officials of potential exposure to COVID-19 after a Florida Sheriffs Association meeting last week which had five attendees subsequently test positive, FOX 13 reported Monday.

"The July 27 meeting at a Bonita Springs hotel brought together 60 people from across the state, including Gov. Ron DeSantis, Attorney General Ashley Moody, Corrections Secretary Mark Inch, incoming House Speaker Chris Sprowls and sheriffs from various parts of Florida," the station reported.

