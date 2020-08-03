Trump says we should ‘re-run’ races in New York because of mail-in voting

On Monday, when asked about mail-in voting by OANN at his coronavirus briefing, President Donald Trump claimed we might have to “re-run” some of the New York congressional races, and proceeded to tell a litany of meritless lies about the supposed problems of mail-in ballots.

“You can have double-voting … they have no clue what’s going on, they’ve lost ballots, there’s fraudulent ballots,” said Trump.

He once again said “absentee ballots are great … universal mail-in ballots are the problem.” He added, baselessly, “you can have two ballots, you can harvest ballots, it’s harvesting,” and complained that you might have to “wait seven days” to know who won the election and it’s “messed up.” And he said he would be suing the state of Nevada to stop an expansion of mail-in voting.