Trump shouts he stands for ‘LAW AND ORDER’ — on the same day Steve Bannon was arrested by the feds on a yacht
President Donald Trump on Thursday attempted to brand himself as the “law and order” candidate for president.
Shortly after his former chief strategist, Steve Bannon, pleaded not guilty to violating federal law in a scheme to defraud Trump supporters, the president attempted to cast former Vice President Joe Biden as the candidate who “allows crime.”
“I STAND FOR LAW AND ORDER AND I TOOK ACTION!” Trump tweeted in all caps. “I want safety & security, Joe allows CRIME!”
With yet another arrest of somebody from Trump’s inner circle, it may be more difficult for Trump to claim he is the law and order candidate.
— pjlacasse he is IM 🍑 FOR EVER!! (@pjlacasse22) August 20, 2020
I STAND FOR LAW AND ORDER AND I TOOK ACTION! Operation LeGend has led to the arrest of over 1,000 criminals, including 90 killers, all while Sleepy Joe Biden and the Radical Left excuses violence and crime in their Democrat-run cities. I want safety & security, Joe allows CRIME!
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 20, 2020
2020 Election
Security of post-election vote count top worry: US official
A top US official for election security said his biggest worry is the possibility of outside interference in a likely slow count of the votes the day after the November 3 presidential contest.
Bill Evanina, director of the National Counterintelligence and Security Center, said that external actors could use hacks like ransomware and other cyberattacks against the infrastructure for delivering, counting and transmitting the votes, which includes the overburdened and understaffed post office and polling stations.
"I'm worried about election day on," Evanina told the US Chamber of Commerce in a video briefing Wednesday.
2020 Election
‘He wasn’t born here’: Trump announces Joe Biden birther theory at rally in Scranton, Pennsylvania
President Donald Trump claimed on Thursday that his rival Joe Biden was not born where the facts say he was born.
Trump made the remarks while holding a rally in Biden's birthplace, Scranton, Pennsylvania.
"You know, he left like 70 years ago," Trump told supporters in Scranton. "He wasn't born -- I view it differently. He'd say he was born here. But he left when he was like 8, 9 or 10. So he left 68 years ago, he left. Long time ago. So I view it differently. He wasn't born here. He abandoned Scranton!"
Watch the video below from Fox News.
2020 Election
Attorney General Bill Barr admits he knew of Bannon investigation when he fired top New York prosecutor
Attorney General William Barr admitted on Thursday that he was aware that Steve Bannon was under investigation for fraud when he fired U.S. Attorney Geoffrey Berman, the top federal prosecutor for the Southern District of New York.
Following Bannon's arrest this week, Barr told the Associated Press that he knew of the investigation into President Donald Trump's former campaign chief when he ousted Berman. The case is expected to be handled by SDNY prosecutors.
"Attorney General Bill Barr tells @AP he was first made aware of the Bannon investigation several months ago but has not received regular briefings on the case," AP Justice Department correspondent Mike Balsamo revealed on Twitter. "He emphasized the president had opposed the work of 'We Build The Wall' and Bannon is a former Trump aide."