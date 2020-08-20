Trump shouts he stands for ‘LAW AND ORDER’ — on the same day Steve Bannon was arrested by the feds on a yacht

President Donald Trump on Thursday attempted to brand himself as the “law and order” candidate for president.

Shortly after his former chief strategist, Steve Bannon, pleaded not guilty to violating federal law in a scheme to defraud Trump supporters, the president attempted to cast former Vice President Joe Biden as the candidate who “allows crime.”

“I STAND FOR LAW AND ORDER AND I TOOK ACTION!” Trump tweeted in all caps. “I want safety & security, Joe allows CRIME!”

With yet another arrest of somebody from Trump’s inner circle, it may be more difficult for Trump to claim he is the law and order candidate.

pic.twitter.com/coC12hhh0e — pjlacasse he is IM 🍑 FOR EVER!! (@pjlacasse22) August 20, 2020

I STAND FOR LAW AND ORDER AND I TOOK ACTION! Operation LeGend has led to the arrest of over 1,000 criminals, including 90 killers, all while Sleepy Joe Biden and the Radical Left excuses violence and crime in their Democrat-run cities. I want safety & security, Joe allows CRIME! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 20, 2020