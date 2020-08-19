Quantcast
Connect with us

Trump slammed for refusing to disavow ‘death cult’ conspiracy theories

Published

18 mins ago

on

- Commentary
President Donald J. Trump listens to Vice President Mike Pence addresses his remarks Wednesday, April 22, 2020, in the James S. Brady White House Press Briefing Room of the White House. (Official White House Photo by Shealah Craighead)

In Wednesday’s coronavirus press briefing, a reporter asked President Donald Trump for his thoughts on QAnon, the far-right conspiracy theory gaining steam amid the coronavirus pandemic that has been labeled a terroristic threat by his own FBI. The president refused to disavow it, saying he didn’t know the basics of the theory but he had heard “they like me very much.” When the reporter clarified, saying, “The crux of this theory is that you are secretly saving the world from Satanic pedophiles and cannibals,” the president said “Is that supposed to be a bad thing? … If I can save the world from problems, I’ll do it.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Commenters on social media were stunned that the president would throw gasoline on the QAnon conspiracy theory — and erupted in anger.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading
Has the United States
failed in its response
to the Covid-19 pandemic?
VOTE NOW

Breaking Banner

Baby chicks arrive dead as Maine farmers wonder why formerly reliable USPS shipments aren’t working

Published

3 mins ago

on

August 19, 2020

By

The past several weeks have brought stories of seniors and veterans not getting their prescriptions because of the U.S. Postal Service's slowdown by the Trump administration. Small businesses are now suffering as shipments are delayed and now farmers are facing problems.

The Portland Press Herald reported Wednesday that a Maine farmer went to the post office to pick up 800 baby chicks that he had ordered for his family farm, Pine Tree Poultry. They've been processing cage-free chicken meat for years, and for the first time, the baby chicks were all dead.

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Trump slammed for refusing to disavow ‘death cult’ conspiracy theories

Published

18 mins ago

on

August 19, 2020

By

In Wednesday's coronavirus press briefing, a reporter asked President Donald Trump for his thoughts on QAnon, the far-right conspiracy theory gaining steam amid the coronavirus pandemic that has been labeled a terroristic threat by his own FBI. The president refused to disavow it, saying he didn't know the basics of the theory but he had heard "they like me very much." When the reporter clarified, saying, "The crux of this theory is that you are secretly saving the world from Satanic pedophiles and cannibals," the president said "Is that supposed to be a bad thing? ... If I can save the world from problems, I'll do it."

Continue Reading
 

2020 Election

Consequences of Trump’s failure are ‘severe’: Read excerpts from Obama’s 2020 DNC speech on ‘uniting America’

Published

21 mins ago

on

August 19, 2020

By

The theme of Wednesday’s program is “A More Perfect Union.”

Here are a few excerpts from Obama's remarks:

"I have sat in the Oval Office with both of the men who are running for president. I never expected that my successor would embrace my vision or continue my policies. I did hope, for the sake of our country, that Donald Trump might show some interest in taking the job seriously; that he might come to feel the weight of the office and discover some reverence for the democracy that had been placed in his care.

Continue Reading
 
 
You need honest news coverage. Help us deliver it. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1. Go ad-free.
LEARN MORE
close-image