Trump slammed for refusing to disavow ‘death cult’ conspiracy theories

In Wednesday’s coronavirus press briefing, a reporter asked President Donald Trump for his thoughts on QAnon, the far-right conspiracy theory gaining steam amid the coronavirus pandemic that has been labeled a terroristic threat by his own FBI. The president refused to disavow it, saying he didn’t know the basics of the theory but he had heard “they like me very much.” When the reporter clarified, saying, “The crux of this theory is that you are secretly saving the world from Satanic pedophiles and cannibals,” the president said “Is that supposed to be a bad thing? … If I can save the world from problems, I’ll do it.”

Commenters on social media were stunned that the president would throw gasoline on the QAnon conspiracy theory — and erupted in anger.

Trump basically said he's not aware that he's saving the world from cannibals and pedophiles, but if people are saying that, that's a good thing. — Felicia Sonmez (@feliciasonmez) August 19, 2020

The president of the United States fighting cannibals is yet something else I didn't have on my bingo card. — (@OwnRules) August 19, 2020

Oh my God. Asked about the Qanon movement Trump says he doesn’t know much about them except that they like him very much. No, seriously, that was exactly what he just said. — Tom Nichols (@RadioFreeTom) August 19, 2020

!!! Trump is told that QAnon believes he's saving the world from a secret satanic cult of cannibals and pedophiles. He says, "Well, I haven't heard that. But uh, is that supposed to be a bad thing? Or a good thing? If I can help save the world from problems…" — Daniel Dale (@ddale8) August 19, 2020

This QAnon answer is a fucking disgrace. It's a death cult. The FBI identified QAnon as a violent domestic terrorism threat and Trump is pretending not to know what it is while absolutely encouraging them and incentivizing more insane behavior. — Tommy Vietor (@TVietor08) August 19, 2020

"They like me"………all that matters to this dope. — Gayle Peltier (@GaylePeltier) August 19, 2020

